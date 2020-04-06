Ramayan: Actor Vindu Dara Singh recently revealed that his father Dara Singh's last wish to re-watch the iconic show. Dara Singh essayed the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayan.

One of India’s much loved show Ramayan is back on the television screens amid coronavirus lockdown and how! Within days of its return, the show has climbed up the TRP charts to create new records and has taken everyone on a ride of nostalgia. As the show continues to hook the nation, Vindu Dara Singh recently revealed that his father Dara Singh, who played Hanuman, had expressed that his last wish was to watch re-watch the show.

In an interview with a news portal, Vindu Dara Singh revealed that he asked his father if he had any unfulfilled wishes. After persuading him for a long time, he responded that he wants to re-watch Ramayan. The actor revealed that his father used to watch the show with great interest and finish watching at least five episodes in a day. It also happened to be one of his last wishes.

Speaking about his father’s portrayal of Hanuman, Vindu Dara Singh said that his father Dara Singh essayed the role of Hanuman three times- Jai Bajrang Bali, Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. There were a lot of actors who played Hanuman after him but nobody could match up to him, especially in terms of establishing a connection with the masses. He added that it is a great blessing that the show is being telecasted after so many years.

Vindu Dara Singh also shed light on how his father stepped into the role of Lord Hanuman. The actor said that it wasn’t easy for his father to play the role. Once he got into the costume, he would not eat anything and just sip coconut water all day. Recently, Vindu also expressed his excitement on re-watching the show on his Instagram account. Take a look-

