Actor Arun Govil said it's not the religion, but the religious leaders who have been spreading communal hatred and using the religion as a weapon just for their political benefits.

Actor Arun Govil who played the character of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana TV serial, in an interview with Indian Express said, religion doesn’t, it’s the religious leaders who spread communal hatred for their personal benefits. He said politicians use religion as a weapon just for the sake of votes. Apart from Lord Rama, Arun Govil has impressed in various roles like Lord Shiva in Shiv Maha Puran, Vikram of Vikram Aur Betaal, and cameos in several Bollywood films.

The reports say that after 3 decades Arun Govil would again play the role of Lord Rama in The Legend of Ram: Ek Shabd, Ek Baan, Ek Naari, helmed by Atul Satya Koushik. The actor said his new series would go on floors by next week.

Replying to the question that how different would be this role as compared to the 1980’s Rama, the actor said, the character he would be playing this time would be of a human being, not any God. He added that the struggle in a common man’s life, his ideals, principals, and how he overcomes every situation would be showcased. The show’s perspective would be to show the qualities of a human being which may equal him to any lord.

Comments from Arun Govil were to target and in wake of recent incidents like mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari, Akhlakh, several others. In all these cases, accused of stealing cattle and other minor allegations were beaten to death by a mob, particularly supporting the same front.

As per the reports, Tabrez Ansari who was beaten by the mob mercilessly had suffered several fractures including one in the skull which was caused by some hard object. Due to the injury, he had heavy bleeding and his brain tissues, covering the internal part of the brain, were damaged, the reports said.

