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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Advance Booking Crosses Rs 5 Crore, But Are Shows Filling Up? How Much Do Tickets Cost?

Ramayana Advance Booking Crosses Rs 5 Crore, But Are Shows Filling Up? How Much Do Tickets Cost?

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has crossed Rs 5 crore in advance bookings, but early occupancy figures show that most listed shows still have seats available. Here’s what the booking data reveals, which cities are leading and how much tickets cost across regular and premium formats.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana (Image: Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 13:21 IST

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, has collected over Rs 5 crores through advance ticket sales ahead of its official release on November 5. However, while advance ticket sales figures may show that the theaters are filling up, is the collection figure telling the whole truth?

Based on the report by Sacnilk on October 21, Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological movie had earned a total of Rs 5.44 crores in advance gross across India, including seats reserved by the theater. Without the seats reserved by the theaters, the figure was Rs 3.61 crores. As many as 92,755 tickets were sold over 3,533 shows with an overall occupancy of about 12%. The advance ticket sale figures do not give an indication of what the future holds for the film’s box office collection.

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Are Ramayana shows filling up?

The early occupancy data indicate that there is still room left in almost all of the shows that have been listed. As per the snapshot of October 21, Sacnilk has categorized 66 shows as filling up quickly, while no show out of the 3,533 being tracked is reported to be sold out. This is important since a film can earn a good amount in advance ticket booking without having to fill up its shows completely. Ticket prices, number of shows, premium shows, and blocked seats could all contribute to the total gross.

The morning shows have shown occupancy of about 13%, which is higher than the 11% occupancy of afternoon and night shows.

Which cities are leading Ramayana advance bookings?

Delhi-NCR was the leading city market in Sacnilk’s October 21 figures, recording approximately Rs 1.52 crore in advance gross. Mumbai followed with around Rs 1.10 crore, while Pune recorded Rs 30.73 lakh.

Ahmedabad and Kolkata were also among the markets contributing to the early sales. The Hindi version accounted for roughly 95% of the tracked advance gross, with Kannada bookings contributing a smaller share.

These numbers reflect the markets and shows included in the tracker at that point. They do not establish how the film will perform in every region once theatrical screenings begin.

How much do Ramayana tickets cost?

There is a huge variation in the price of movie tickets depending on the cinema, location, format, seat type and show time. While other seats are likely to be cheaper, the more expensive nature of premium screening has drawn people’s attention. According to BookMyShow lisitings, selected IMAX 3D recliner seats at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai were priced at Rs 2,770 for November 5 and 6 showings. The price of Rs 3,170 for premium recliner seats at EROS INOX IMAX Cinema in Mumbai’s Churchgate.

These prices refer to premium seats and selected shows only and not the general ticket rates throughout India. In Bangalore, the availability and ticket rates for selected Kannada and Telugu screenings showed a range from Rs 450 to Rs 950.

When will Ramayana release in theatres?

The movie Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Other prominent cast members in the movie include Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil and others. The movie is said to be a two-part adaptation of the famous epic, with the first part hitting the cinemas on November 5, 2026.

As of right now, the advance booking numbers indicate that the movie has sold well in several cities, and the occupancy snapshot reveals that most of the screenings have seats available. The booking trend in the next few days before the release will make things clearer.

ALSO READ: After Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Row, Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Saying No To Revealing Scenes

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Ramayana Advance Booking Crosses Rs 5 Crore, But Are Shows Filling Up? How Much Do Tickets Cost?
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Ramayana Advance Booking Crosses Rs 5 Crore, But Are Shows Filling Up? How Much Do Tickets Cost?

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Ramayana Advance Booking Crosses Rs 5 Crore, But Are Shows Filling Up? How Much Do Tickets Cost?

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Ramayana Advance Booking Crosses Rs 5 Crore, But Are Shows Filling Up? How Much Do Tickets Cost?
Ramayana Advance Booking Crosses Rs 5 Crore, But Are Shows Filling Up? How Much Do Tickets Cost?
Ramayana Advance Booking Crosses Rs 5 Crore, But Are Shows Filling Up? How Much Do Tickets Cost?
Ramayana Advance Booking Crosses Rs 5 Crore, But Are Shows Filling Up? How Much Do Tickets Cost?
Ramayana Advance Booking Crosses Rs 5 Crore, But Are Shows Filling Up? How Much Do Tickets Cost?

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