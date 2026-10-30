Ramayana Advance Booking: Delhi-NCR Leads With Rs 3 Crore, But Bengaluru Records Fastest Growth; Full City-Wise Breakdown

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana has crossed the Rs 17 crore mark in domestic advance bookings, with Delhi-NCR emerging as its biggest contributing market. However, Bengaluru has recorded the sharpest rise in bookings among five major metropolitan cities, registering a 16% jump over the previous day.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, coinciding with Diwali. With six days remaining before its theatrical debut, the film has sold more than 3.33 lakh tickets across India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. As of 8 am on October 30, Ramayana had recorded an advance gross of Rs 17.08 crore across 6,780 shows. The figure includes blocked seats. Excluding those seats, the advance collection stood at Rs 14.23 crore from 2.74 lakh tickets.

Ramayana Advance Booking: Which City Is Leading The Race?

Delhi-NCR has recorded the highest advance gross among the five major cities tracked, contributing Rs 3.05 crore. Bengaluru follows with Rs 2.85 crore, but it has registered a considerably faster increase in bookings over the previous day.

Here is the city-wise breakdown of Ramayana‘s advance bookings as of October 30, 8 am:

City Advance Gross Tickets Sold Growth Since Previous Day Delhi-NCR Rs 3.05 crore 41,115 6% Bengaluru Rs 2.85 crore 49,579 16% Mumbai Rs 2.29 crore 32,953 6% Hyderabad Rs 89.35 lakh 25,593 7% Kolkata Rs 67.85 lakh 12,446 9%

Delhi-NCR leads in advance gross, but Bengaluru has sold more tickets in the reported period. The latter has also recorded the fastest growth, with bookings increasing by 16% in a day. Mumbai occupies the third position with Rs 2.29 crore in advance collections, while Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed Rs 89.35 lakh and Rs 67.85 lakh, respectively.

How Much Has Ramayana Earned Without Blocked Seats?

The difference between the headline advance gross and the collection excluding blocked seats is important when assessing the film’s pre-release ticket sales. Sacnilk reported an advance gross of Rs 17.08 crore, including blocked seats. Once those seats are excluded, the figure falls to Rs 14.23 crore.

The city-wise figures also show a difference. Delhi-NCR’s Rs 3.05 crore gross includes Rs 2.49 crore from blocked seats, while Bengaluru’s Rs 2.85 crore includes Rs 32 lakh from blocked seats. Mumbai recorded Rs 2.29 crore, of which Rs 1.75 crore came from blocked seats. These figures show why the two advance-booking totals should not be treated as interchangeable.

Hindi Version Accounts For 83% Of Ramayana Advance Booking

The Hindi version is driving the majority of Ramayana‘s domestic advance sales, contributing Rs 14.17 crore, or nearly 83% of the total advance gross.

The Kannada version has collected Rs 2.36 crore, accounting for approximately 14% of the total. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 49.69 lakh, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 5.49 lakh. The language-wise figures indicate that the Hindi version is currently the biggest contributor, with the Kannada version forming the second-largest share.

Ramayana Adds More Than 35,000 Tickets In Two Hours

The film’s advance bookings have continued to rise as exhibitors add more shows. Between the 6 am and 8 am tracking cut-offs on October 30, its advance gross increased by Rs 1.52 crore, marking a rise of approximately 10%.

During the same period, the number of shows increased from 6,382 to 6,780, adding 398 shows. The film also recorded 35,517 additional ticket sales. At the 8 am snapshot, overall occupancy stood at 21%. Excluding blocked seats, the reported occupancy was 18%.

What Has Been The Reaction To Ramayana Post-Los Angeles Premiere?

The movie also created quite a bit of buzz when it had its premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. Some of the initial reactions to the movie included praise for its visual scope, music, action scenes, and acting. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama reportedly moved some viewers, at the same time, the performance by Yash as Ravana has also gotten some attention.

However, the reactions were not unanimous. Some people felt that the visuals took the focus away from the emotional aspects of the story at times. These are just some of the initial reactions, and they may not be indicative of the audience reaction before the Indian release.

When Is Ramayana Releasing In Theatres?

Ramayana Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also comprises Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s production company, Prime Focus, along with DNEG, and Yash’s production company Monster Mind Creations. Ramayana part 1 is set to hit theatres on November 5, 2026.

Whereas Ramayana part 2, which was earlier supposed to come out on Diwali 2027, has now been postponed to Diwali 2028. As Delhi-NCR has topped the advanced gross collection table while Bangalore has emerged as the fastest growing city out of the five top cities, the coming few days will witness the development of the bookings of Ramayana before its release.

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