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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Box Office Breakdown: India Vs Overseas Collections After Three Days; Where Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Earning More?

Ramayana Box Office Breakdown: India Vs Overseas Collections After Three Days; Where Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Earning More?

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collected Rs 218.25 crore gross in India and Rs 157.25 crore overseas in its first three days, taking its estimated worldwide gross to Rs 375.50 crore.

Ramayana (Photo: X)
Ramayana (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 10:24 IST

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part One has made a strong start at the worldwide box office, collecting an estimated Rs 375.50 crore gross in its first three days in theatres. While India remains the film’s biggest contributor, overseas markets have accounted for a significant share of its opening-weekend business.

According to Sacnilk’s box-office estimates, the film collected Rs 218.25 crore gross in India between November 5 and November 7. Its overseas gross during the same period stood at Rs 157.25 crore. This means the domestic market contributed approximately 58.1% of the worldwide total, while international territories accounted for the remaining 41.9%. The numbers show that although India is leading the box-office race, overseas collections have played a substantial role in taking the film past the Rs 375-crore mark within three days.

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Ramayana India Vs Overseas Box Office Collection: Three-Day Breakdown

Here is how Ramayana performed across domestic and international markets during its first three days:

Collection category

Gross collection

India

Rs 218.25 crore

Overseas

Rs 157.25 crore

Worldwide

Rs 375.50 crore

India’s contribution is approximately Rs 61 crore higher than the overseas total. However, the international business represents nearly 42% of the film’s worldwide earnings, making it a significant part of its theatrical performance. 

It is important to note that these are gross collections, which include applicable taxes. They should not be confused with India’s net box-office collection, which stood at Rs 182.70 crore after three days.

How Did Ramayana Perform In Overseas Markets?

Ramayana crossed the $10-million mark in overseas markets within its first two days, according to Sacnilk’s report citing trade analyst Jatinder Singh’s territory-wise estimates. North America emerged as the biggest international contributor, with an estimated $5.5 million. The United Kingdom contributed approximately $1.185 million, while the Middle East accounted for around $1 million. Australia recorded an estimated $800,000 during the same period.

The film also registered collections in Germany, Nepal and other markets across Asia-Pacific and Europe. These figures indicate that the film’s overseas business is not limited to one territory. North America has emerged as a major market, while the United Kingdom, Middle East and Australia have also contributed to its international run.

What Drove Ramayana’s Three-Day Box Office Performance In India?

The film opened with Rs 64.85 crore net in India on November 5. Its collections declined to Rs 48.05 crore on Friday, November 6, before recovering to Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday, November 7. The Saturday collection marked a 45.3% increase over Friday and became the film’s biggest single-day domestic collection during its first three days.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 136 crore net over the opening three days. Kannada contributed Rs 18.70 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 16.75 crore. Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 6.60 crore and Rs 4.65 crore, respectively.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. With Rs 375.50 crore in estimated worldwide gross collections after three days, the film has established a substantial opening-weekend total. India continues to lead its box-office contribution, while overseas markets have provided a significant share of its earnings.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch Amid Heavy Security, Keeps It Casual In Black T-Shirt And Denim

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Ramayana Box Office Breakdown: India Vs Overseas Collections After Three Days; Where Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Earning More?
Tags: Bollywoodbox officeentertainmentramayanaranbir kapoorYash

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Ramayana Box Office Breakdown: India Vs Overseas Collections After Three Days; Where Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Earning More?

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Ramayana Box Office Breakdown: India Vs Overseas Collections After Three Days; Where Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Earning More?
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Ramayana Box Office Breakdown: India Vs Overseas Collections After Three Days; Where Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Earning More?
Ramayana Box Office Breakdown: India Vs Overseas Collections After Three Days; Where Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Earning More?
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