Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana: Part One witnessed another dip in its domestic box-office collection on Day 13, but the film continued its march towards the Rs 1,500-crore milestone worldwide. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial collected an estimated Rs 28.35 crore net in India on Tuesday, November 17, taking its total worldwide gross to Rs 1,483.10 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film’s Day 13 India net collection declined by approximately 11.4% compared with the Rs 32 crore it earned on Monday. Despite the weekday slowdown, its international business has helped keep the worldwide total within striking distance of Rs 1,500 crore.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13: India And Worldwide Figures

Ramayana’s latest collection brings the total net India collection of the movie to Rs 820.95 crore. The India gross collection of the movie is Rs 981.10 crore and the overseas gross collection of the film has touched Rs 502 crore. The global gross collection of Ramayana is currently Rs 1,483.10 crore and there is an estimated difference of around Rs 16.90 crore for the movie to cross the Rs 1,500 crore mark.

A good part of its business has come from the international market. About 34 percent of the movie’s gross collection has been made internationally.

These figures are trade estimates and may be revised as final collection reports come in.

Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film saw good second weekend performance until the collection started declining as the weekdays arrived. The film collected Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9 and Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10, but the net collection from India declined to Rs 32 crore on Day 12. However, the collection of the film further declined to Rs 28.35 crore on the next day.

The Hindi version of the movie is leading in terms of domestic business. The Hindi version contributed around Rs 21 crore on Day 13, the Malayalam version collected Rs 2.35 crore and Kannada version contributed Rs 2.10 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions of the film collected Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

Ramayana Cast And Sequel Details

Ramayana: Part One is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, Sunny Deol is Hanuman while Arun Govil and Lara Dutta are part of the rest of the cast of the movie which will be made in two parts adapting the Indian epic. Sequel of this film is expected to release in Diwali 2028.

As far as collection goes, the movie is nearing yet another landmark with its worldwide earning reaching close to Rs 1,500 crore mark despite a slight slowdown in its domestic weekday collection numbers.

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