Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part One crosses Rs 1,000 crore net collection mark in India and inches closer to the Rs 2,000 crore worldwide box-office target in just 24 days since its theatrical release in India. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie has earned an estimated net collection of Rs 1,814.55 crore in 24 days post-release.

Despite having already released for a period of four weeks now, the movie continues to perform well in theatres. Also, the most recent figures show that the movie has seen an amazing revival on Saturday, November 28, after a comparatively slow Friday performance. As per reports, Ramayana earned an estimated net collection of Rs 14.65 crore in India on Day 24 as reported by trade analyst Sacnilk. This collection figure showed a growth of 73.4% as compared to Rs 8.45 crore earned on Day 23.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 25: Latest Figures

As per the most recent available update as of Sunday, November 29, the film’s Day 25 box office collection is not yet out. Its total gross collection, after 24 days, however, was Rs 1,814.55 crore worldwide, which includes Rs 602 crore collected outside India.

The movie still requires about Rs 185.45 crore to cross the mark of Rs 2,000 crore worldwide. Its performance on Sunday would be crucial in determining the time required for it to achieve this goal. Its increase during Day 24 helped in its fourth-week collection. After collecting Rs 8.45 crore on Friday, it collected Rs 14.65 crore on Saturday, thus collecting Rs 23.10 crore during the fourth week in two days.

How Much Has Ramayana Earned In India?

The net collection of the movie in India exceeded Rs 1,000 crore on Day 23 and kept increasing on Saturday. The earnings of the movie on a language basis indicate that the Hindi edition continues to make the most significant contribution to the movie’s Indian collection.

According to Sacnilk, the India net collection of the Hindi edition stands at Rs 767.15 crore. The Indian net collections made by the other language editions of the movie include Rs 81.30 crore (Kannada), Rs 58.30 crore (Telugu), Rs 55.90 crore (Malayalam), and Rs 52.55 crore (Tamil). The movie earned Rs 564.60 crore net collection in the country in its first eight days. In the second week, it earned Rs 299.15 crore net and Rs 128.35 crore net in its third week. So far, it has earned Rs 23.10 crore net in its fourth week.

Ramayana Cast And Release Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

The film was released in theatres on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The second instalment is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2028.

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