Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Earns Rs 56.15 Crore In India

Ramayana: Part 1 continued its strong run at the box office on Sunday, November 8, collecting an estimated Rs 56.15 crore net in India on its fourth day in theatres. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer also moved closer to the Rs 500-crore milestone worldwide, taking its four-day global gross to approximately Rs 499.20 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 238.85 crore, while its domestic gross has reached Rs 285.20 crore. Overseas markets have contributed an estimated Rs 214 crore, taking the worldwide total to just Rs 80 lakh short of the Rs 500-crore mark.

How Much Did Ramayana Earn On Day 4?

On its first Sunday, Ramayana: Part 1 collected Rs 56.15 crore net in India, compared with Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday. The film’s Day 4 India gross stood at approximately Rs 66.95 crore.

The overseas market contributed an estimated Rs 45 crore gross on Sunday. Combining the domestic and overseas figures, the film’s worldwide gross for the day reached around Rs 111.95 crore. Sunday’s India net collection was lower than Saturday’s figure but remained ahead of the film’s opening-day and second-day earnings.

Ramayana Four-Day Box Office Collection

The film opened with Rs 64.85 crore net in India on Thursday, November 5. Its collection declined to Rs 48.05 crore on Friday before rising to Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday.

Sunday brought an estimated Rs 56.15 crore net, taking the four-day domestic total to Rs 238.85 crore.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (Thursday) Rs 64.85 crore Day 2 (Friday) Rs 48.05 crore Day 3 (Saturday) Rs 69.80 crore Day 4 (Sunday) Rs 56.15 crore Total Rs 238.85 crore

The film’s four-day India gross stands at Rs 285.20 crore. With an estimated Rs 214 crore coming from overseas markets, its worldwide gross has reached Rs 499.20 crore.

Which Language Version Contributed The Most On Day 4?

The Hindi version continued to account for the largest share of Ramayana‘s domestic earnings. It collected an estimated Rs 36.75 crore net on Sunday, followed by the Kannada and Telugu versions.

Here is the reported Day 4 language-wise breakdown:

Language Day 4 India Net Hindi Rs 36.75 crore Kannada Rs 7.25 crore Telugu Rs 6.25 crore Tamil Rs 3.15 crore Malayalam Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 56.15 crore

Across the first four days, the Hindi version has collected Rs 172.75 crore net. The Kannada version stands at Rs 25.95 crore, while Telugu has contributed Rs 23 crore. Tamil and Malayalam have added Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 7.40 crore, respectively.

How Much Has Ramayana Earned Overseas?

Overseas markets have played a significant role in the film’s opening run. The film collected an estimated Rs 214 crore gross internationally in four days, compared with Rs 285.20 crore gross in India. The overseas contribution accounts for approximately 42.9% of the film’s worldwide gross so far. Its biggest overseas day was Saturday, November 7, when the film collected around Rs 71.75 crore.

What Is Ramayana’s Day 5 Box Office Advance Booking?

The film entered its first Monday with substantial advance bookings. Sacnilk’s live update showed approximately Rs 54.80 crore in Day 5 advance booking gross in its November 8 late-evening snapshot. However, advance booking figures should not be confused with the final Monday collection. The actual Day 5 performance will offer a clearer picture of how well the film holds after its opening weekend.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra.

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