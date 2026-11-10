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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide

Ramayana box office collection, Ramayana box office collection day 5, Ramayana worldwide collection, Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana, Ramayana India net collection,

Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Image Credits- IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 11:26 IST

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor saw a huge rise at the box office on the first Monday. Post witnessing a decline in box office collections on the previous day, the film returned to form on November 9 with an estimated net collection of Rs 107.50 crore in India on Day Five at the theatres.

The mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari has now gone past the Rs 300 crore mark in domestic net collections. Moreover, the worldwide gross of the movie has also surpassed the Rs 660 crore mark in just five days since its release, according to the estimate from Sacnilk. The Monday collection of the film is a growth of 91.5% from its Sunday collection of Rs 56.15 crore. This was achieved despite the Diwali holiday season.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Day-Wise Breakdown

Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5 with an estimated India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore. It earned Rs 48.05 crore on its second day before witnessing growth on Saturday, when it collected Rs 69.80 crore.

The film’s collections dropped to Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday but bounced back sharply on Monday with Rs 107.50 crore.

Here’s the day-wise India net collection, as per Sacnilk estimates:

Day

Collection

Day 1 – Thursday

Rs 64.85 crore

Day 2 – Friday

Rs 48.05 crore

Day 3 – Saturday

Rs 69.80 crore

Day 4 – Sunday

Rs 56.15 crore

Day 5 – Monday

Rs 107.50 crore

Total

Rs 346.35 crore

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 346.35 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 413.90 crore. 

Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 660 Crore

In addition, the movie has shown excellent performance in foreign markets as well. Its gross from abroad stands at Rs 25 crore on Monday and brings the total foreign gross to Rs 250 crore. After adding its domestic collection of Rs 413.90 crore, Ramayana is estimated to have earned a total worldwide gross of Rs 663.90 crore in just five days.

It is the Hindi version, which is the front runner in domestic collections, earned Rs 87.25 crore net on Monday alone and brought its five day’s total to Rs 260 crore. In the list of the other versions, Kannada stood at Rs 7.50 crore, Telugu at Rs 6 crore, Tamil at Rs 4 crore and Malayalam at Rs 2.75 crore.

About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast of this movie includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal.

This film has been produced by Namit Malhotra and is based on the Indian epic Ramayana which has been portrayed on a cinematic level. Part 2 is slated for release during Diwali 2028. Ramayana now holds another record after earning more than Rs 100 crores in just one Monday.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide
Tags: Bollywoodbox officeramayanaranbir kapoorsai pallaviYash

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Sees 91% Jump, Crosses Rs 660 Crore Worldwide

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