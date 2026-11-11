Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Worldwide, Here’s How Each Language Performed

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana film continues its successful run at the box office and takes its worldwide gross collection beyond Rs 800 crore mark within six days of release. Having shown a promising performance since day one across all the markets, Ramayana collected an estimated net amount of Rs 94.10 crore in India on sixth day of its release on Tuesday, November 10.

According to trade estimates, the six-day net collection of the film in India currently stands at Rs 440.45 crore and gross collection at Rs 526.50 crore in India. Its worldwide gross collection is estimated at Rs 823.50 crore, including Rs 297 crore in foreign markets. However, there is a little bit of drop in the domestic daily collection figures of the film in comparison to Monday. But, here are more details about the performance of Ramayana in different languages on Day 6.

How Much Did Ramayana Earn On Day 6?

Ramayana managed to gross about Rs 94.10 crore net in India during its sixth day of release. The Tuesday business was almost 12.5% less compared to that of Monday when the film grossed an estimated Rs 107.50 crore net. Despite a slight fall, the movie managed to earn another significant amount, which raised its six-day net earnings from India to Rs 440.45 crore. The worldwide gross of Ramayana is now above Rs 823 crore.

What Is Ramayana’s Day 6 Language-Wise Box Office Collection?

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic collection on Tuesday. The Kannada version followed, while Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam also added to the day’s total.

Here is the estimated language-wise India net collection on Day 6:

Language Day 6 Collection Hindi Rs 76 crore Kannada Rs 7.75 crore Telugu Rs 4 crore Tamil Rs 3.60 crore Malayalam Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 94.10 crore

The Hindi version contributed the largest share, accounting for more than Rs 76 crore of Tuesday’s domestic earnings. The Kannada version was the second-highest contributor, followed by Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

What Is Ramayana’s Total Language-Wise Collection After Six Days?

The film’s cumulative language-wise figures show the scale of its performance across different markets. Hindi has contributed the largest share of the India net collection, followed by Kannada and Telugu.

Language Six-Day India Net Collection Hindi Rs 336 crore Kannada Rs 41.20 crore Telugu Rs 33 crore Tamil Rs 17.35 crore Malayalam Rs 12.90 crore Total Rs 440.45 crore

With Rs 336 crore coming from the Hindi version alone, the language has contributed more than three-fourths of the film’s six-day India net collection. Kannada and Telugu have also made notable contributions, while Tamil and Malayalam have added to the overall domestic total.

What Is Ramayana’s Worldwide Box Office Collection?

Ramayana has made approximately Rs 823.50 crores globally in its opening six days of release. Its Indian earnings have been pegged at Rs 526.50 crore, while its overseas gross collection has been estimated to be Rs 297 crore.

Ramayana has benefited from its Hindi release domestically, but it has benefitted equally from its multi-lingual release to make money in other regional markets and overseas.

Can Ramayana Maintain Its Box Office Momentum?

While Tuesday was slightly lower than Monday at the Indian box office with Rs 107.50 crore grossed on Monday, Ramayana managed to earn Rs 94.10 crore net in the country during Tuesday itself. Its coming days will be crucial in deciding whether the film is able to sustain its current momentum and keep adding to its global tally.

At the moment, Ramayana has collected Rs 800 crore globally in just six days, with most of the collections being from the Hindi version of the movie in India.

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