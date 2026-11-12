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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana has crossed Rs 500 crore in India net collections within seven days. The film has earned Rs 934.55 crore worldwide so far. Here's its Day 7 box office report and how much it needs to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club.

Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Part 1 (Image: X)
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Part 1 (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 11:02 IST

Ramayana Box Office Collection: With the success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the movie has earned more than Rs 500 crore in seven days of its theatrical release in the Indian market. The mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari saw a dip in its day-wise earnings after the Bhai Dooj holiday on Wednesday, November 11.

As per reports of trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana earned an estimated Rs 70.65 crore net in India on the seventh day and thereby its total net earnings in the domestic market went up to Rs 511.10 crore. Its total gross collection in India is now Rs 611.05 crore.

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The movie is also moving ahead towards crossing the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide mark. It has earned Rs 934.55 crore gross in the worldwide market, out of which it has earned Rs 323.50 crore outside India. Now it needs another Rs 65.45 crore to become a member of the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide club.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: How Much Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Earn?

On Wednesday, Ramayana bagged Rs 70.65 crore net from 24,239 screenings in India, as per Sacnilk figures reported by several sources. The Hindi version continued to be the major money bag, contributing Rs 58 crore. The Kannada version made Rs 4.50 crore, whereas the Malayalam and Telugu versions made Rs 2.75 crore each. Meanwhile, the Tamil version made Rs 2.65 crore.

Ramayana collected less on Day 7 than it did on Day 6, when it had earned Rs 94.10 crore net. There is a drop of approximately 24.9% in the net collections on Day 7 in India. However, this amount comes in after two very good days in the festive season. On Monday, Ramayana grossed Rs 107.50 crore net, and on Tuesday, it grossed Rs 94.10 crore net.

Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection: How Much More To Reach Rs 1,000 Crore?

Ramayana has made Rs 934.55 crore worldwide in the first week after its release, as per Sacnilk. While the domestic gross collection of the movie is Rs 611.05 crore, the overseas gross has touched Rs 323.50 crore. Ramayana made about Rs 25 crore in international territories alone on Wednesday.

Despite making Rs 934.55 crore in the first week after its release, the movie is still Rs 65.45 crore away from reaching the Rs 1,000 crore mark. However, box office numbers may differ between trade tracking sites. For example, while Sacnilk reports a domestic net collection of Rs 511.10 crore post Day 7, Bollywood Hungama reported a net collection of only Rs 490.20 crore.

Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Here is the film’s reported India net collection during its first seven days, according to Sacnilk estimates:

Day

India net collection

Day 1 (November 5)

Rs 64.85 crore

Day 2 (November 6)

Rs 48.05 crore

Day 3 (November 7)

Rs 69.80 crore

Day 4 (November 8)

Rs 56.15 crore

Day 5 (November 9)

Rs 107.50 crore

Day 6 (November 10)

Rs 94.10 crore

Day 7 (November 11)

Rs 70.65 crore

Total

Rs 511.10 crore

Who Stars In Ramayana?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The film is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Its first instalment follows Rama’s early life, marriage to Sita and exile, leading up to Ravana’s abduction of Sita.

The second instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2028 release.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

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