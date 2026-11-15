Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Sees 51% Jump On Day 10, Races Past Rs 1,200 Crore Worldwide

Ramayana: Part One has registered a strong second-Saturday performance at the box office, with its India collections rising by 51.6% after a relatively slower Friday. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer earned an estimated Rs 72.90 crore net in India on Day 10, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 685.60 crore.

The film’s worldwide gross has also crossed the Rs 1,200 crore mark. According to Sacnilk estimates, its cumulative worldwide collection stood at Rs 1,228 crore after 10 days in cinemas, including Rs 819.50 crore from India and Rs 408.50 crore from overseas markets.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10: 51.6% Jump On Saturday

The film collected Rs 48.10 crore net on its second Friday, November 13. Its earnings increased to Rs 72.90 crore on Saturday, November 14, marking a 51.6% rise.

The second Saturday collection was also higher than the film’s first Saturday earnings of Rs 69.80 crore. This means the film managed to surpass its opening weekend Saturday figure even in its second week. The film’s Day 10 India gross collection was estimated at Rs 87 crore. It also earned around Rs 30 crore in overseas gross collections on Saturday, taking its worldwide total to Rs 1,228 crore.

Ramayana Day 10 Language-Wise Collection

The Hindi version continued to lead the film’s domestic box office performance, contributing Rs 53.75 crore on Day 10. The Kannada version collected Rs 5.40 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam each contributed Rs 4.75 crore. The Telugu version added another Rs 4.25 crore to the day’s India net earnings.

Here is the reported language-wise breakdown for Day 10:

Hindi: Rs 53.75 crore

Kannada: Rs 5.40 crore

Tamil: Rs 4.75 crore

Malayalam: Rs 4.75 crore

Telugu: Rs 4.25 crore

The Hindi version has remained the biggest contributor throughout the film’s theatrical run. Its cumulative India net collection reached Rs 527.25 crore after 10 days, accounting for around 76.9% of the film’s total domestic net earnings. The Kannada version contributed Rs 57.35 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 44.90 crore, Tamil at Rs 29.65 crore and Malayalam at Rs 26.45 crore.

Ramayana Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore Worldwide In 10 Days

With its second-Saturday earnings, Ramayana: Part One has taken its India net collection to Rs 685.60 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 819.50 crore, while the overseas gross has reached Rs 408.50 crore. The worldwide total of Rs 1,228 crore places the film past the Rs 1,200 crore milestone within its first 10 days of release.

The film’s second-weekend performance will be important in determining how much further it can add to its worldwide total. Its Saturday jump has provided a boost after Friday’s decline, while its performance across Hindi and regional-language markets continues to contribute to its domestic run.

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