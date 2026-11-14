Ramayana Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Beats Chhaava’s Lifetime Collection In Just 9 Days, Crosses Rs 1,100 Crore Worldwide

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash has now achieved yet another landmark collection at the box office. The movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari has now beaten the lifetime India net collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava within nine days of its release in the theaters. The movie has already achieved the milestone of crossing Rs 1,100 crore worldwide gross collection.

As per the data provided by the industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana made a net collection of Rs 47.85 crore on its ninth day, Friday, November 13, in India. With this, its net collection from India has become Rs 612.45 crore. Thus, it has outdone Chhaava, which wrapped up its theatrical run with a lifetime India net collection of Rs 601.57 crore. Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection of the movie is at Rs 1,110.70 crore on Day 9.

Ramayana Day 9 box office collection

There was a fall in the net collections of the movie in India by 10.6 percent when compared to Day 8, which made the collection of Rs 53.50 crore. However, despite this fall, the performance of the movie on day nine made the domestic total collection go above the life collection of Chhaava. The Hindi version of the movie made the highest collection of Rs 36.25 crore. The Malayalam version collected Rs 3.25 crore, Kannada Rs 3 crore, Tamil Rs 2.75 crore, and Telugu Rs 2.60 crore.

Here is the film’s India net collection over its first nine days, according to Sacnilk:

Day India net collection Day 1 Rs 64.85 crore Day 2 Rs 48.05 crore Day 3 Rs 69.80 crore Day 4 Rs 56.15 crore Day 5 Rs 107.50 crore Day 6 Rs 94.10 crore Day 7 Rs 70.65 crore Day 8 Rs 53.50 crore Day 9 Rs 47.85 crore Total Rs 612.45 crore

The film registered its highest single-day collection on Day 5, earning Rs 107.50 crore net in India. Its extended opening week, which ran for eight days following its Thursday release, brought in Rs 564.60 crore net.

How much has each language version contributed?

In terms of box office collections in India, Hindi has brought in the most for the Ramayana. The total collection of Ramayana in India net from the Hindi version is 473.25 crore, which constitutes about 77.3% of the total India net collection of the film.

The Kannada version has generated Rs 51.95 crore, Telugu Rs 40.65 crore, Tamil Rs 24.90 crore, and Malayalam Rs 21.70 crore. What is interesting is that even though Hindi is the one that has made the most in terms of box office collections, Malayalam has shown the highest occupancy among all the five languages on the ninth day at 60.1%.

What is Ramayana: Rise of a Legend about?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is the first part of a two-part cinematic version of the Indian epic written by Valmiki. The film talks about Lord Rama and his quest to save Sita from Ravana who has kidnapped her. Lord Rama is played by Ranbir Kapoor whereas Sita and Ravana are portrayed by Sai Pallavi and Yash respectively. Ravie Dubey will be seen playing Lakshman while Lord Hanuman will be played by Sunny Deol.

The movie made its theatrical debut on November 5, while its second part is due to come out in Diwali 2028.

Note: Box-office figures are estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk and may be revised. Overseas collections, in particular, are subject to updates.

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