Ramayana Cast Comparison: Ranbir Kapoor vs Arun Govil, Yash vs Arvind Trivedi, Sai Pallavi vs Deepika Chikhalia – Who Owns Their Character?

The moment Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trailer dropped, one thing became inevitable: comparisons with Ramanand Sagar’s legendary Ramayan. For nearly four decades, Arun Govil’s Lord Ram, Arvind Trivedi’s Ravana and Deepika Chikhalia’s Sita have remained the definitive on-screen portrayals of the epic’s central characters, making them the benchmark for every adaptation that has followed.

Now, with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi stepping into these iconic roles, audiences are naturally asking the same question: Can a new generation of actors recreate the magic of performances that have become part of India’s cultural memory?

While it would be unfair to judge the film solely on a three-minute trailer, the first glimpse offers enough to understand how Nitesh Tiwari’s vision differs from the beloved television classic. Rather than attempting a frame-by-frame recreation, the trailer suggests a more cinematic, emotionally grounded interpretation of the epic. Here’s how the new cast compares with the actors who defined these characters for generations.

Ranbir Kapoor vs Arun Govil: Can Anyone Replace Television’s Eternal Lord Ram?

For millions of Indians, Arun Govil didn’t just play Lord Ram, he became the face of the deity. His calm expression, measured dialogue delivery, and unwavering dignity turned the 1987 television series into a cultural phenomenon that continues to resonate decades later. Ranbir Kapoor, however, isn’t trying to recreate that image. Based on the trailer, his Ram feels more human than divine. There’s vulnerability in his eyes, restraint in his body language and a quiet strength that gradually builds rather than announces itself. Instead of relying on theatrical expressions, Ranbir opts for subtlety, fitting the film’s cinematic scale.

The biggest difference lies in the medium itself. Arun Govil’s Ram was created for television, where performances leaned towards devotion and simplicity. Ranbir’s portrayal appears designed for the big screen, with emotional realism taking precedence over larger-than-life expressions.

Verdict: It’s too early to compare performances, but Ranbir seems intent on offering a fresh interpretation instead of imitating an icon.

Yash vs Arvind Trivedi: Two Ravanas, Two Completely Different Energies

Arvind Trivedi’s Ravana remains one of Indian television’s greatest antagonists. His booming voice, commanding screen presence and layered portrayal made the demon king intimidating yet deeply human. Even today, many viewers consider him the definitive Ravana. Yash, on the other hand, arrives with a darker, more cinematic interpretation. The trailer presents him as physically imposing, battle-hardened and visually intimidating. Rather than lengthy dialogues, his Ravana communicates through silence, piercing looks and sheer presence.

If Arvind Trivedi embodied Ravana’s intelligence and arrogance through dialogue, Yash appears to rely on intensity and scale. The film’s visual language also amplifies his menace in a way television never could.

Verdict: While Arvind Trivedi’s Ravana remains unmatched for many, Yash looks poised to redefine the character for a new generation.

Sai Pallavi vs Deepika Chikhalia: Grace Meets Simplicity

Deepika Chikhalia’s Sita symbolised compassion, patience and unwavering devotion. Her understated performance became synonymous with the character, earning her immense admiration across generations. Sai Pallavi’s version appears equally rooted in grace but with a more emotionally expressive approach. The trailer highlights her warmth, innocence and quiet resilience without making her seem passive. Her natural screen presence lends authenticity to the role, making Sita feel both timeless and relatable.

Unlike the television version, where devotion was the central emotion, Sai Pallavi’s portrayal hints at greater emotional depth and agency, reflecting modern cinematic storytelling.

Verdict: Deepika Chikhalia remains the benchmark, but Sai Pallavi brings a refreshing interpretation that feels sincere rather than performative.

Final Verdict: Nostalgia vs Reinvention

Comparing Ramayana with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is inevitable, but perhaps unfair. The television series is a cultural landmark that shaped generations, while Nitesh Tiwari’s film aims to retell the epic for today’s audience with cutting-edge visuals and contemporary filmmaking.

Rather than replacing Arun Govil, Arvind Trivedi and Deepika Chikhalia, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi appear to be honouring those iconic performances while carving out identities of their own. If the trailer is any indication, the film isn’t attempting to recreate history, it is trying to begin a new chapter in the legacy of Ramayana.