Ramayana Cast Fees Revealed: Who Is the Highest-Paid Star? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol Salaries Out

With a reported budget of over Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is being billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made. The two-part epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, boasts one of the country’s biggest ensemble casts, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol. While the makers have not officially disclosed the cast’s remuneration, multiple media reports suggest that the film’s leading stars are commanding some of the biggest paycheques in Indian cinema.

According to reports, Yash, who essays Ravana, is the highest-paid actor on the project. The Kannada superstar is reportedly charging Rs 100 crore for both films combined. Reports also claim that, as a co-producer through Monster Mind Creations, Yash will receive a share of the film’s profits, potentially making his overall earnings significantly higher.

How much are Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol and Sai Pallavi reportedly earning?

Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, is being paid Rs 75 crore per film, taking his total remuneration to Rs 150 crore across both instalments.

Sunny Deol, cast as Lord Hanuman, is reportedly charging Rs 20 crore per film, amounting to Rs 40 crore for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi, who portrays Sita, is said to be earning Rs 6 crore per film, or Rs 12 crore in total. The reported fee marks one of the biggest paydays of her career as she strengthens her presence in Hindi cinema.

Note: The remuneration figures have not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers and are based on media reports.

Why Ramayana is unlike any Indian film

Beyond its star cast, Ramayana has generated global attention for its unprecedented scale. Producer Namit Malhotra has revealed that the combined cost of both films is expected to exceed Rs 4,000 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film project to date. The production brings together Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, which has worked on Interstellar, Dune and Blade Runner 2049, while Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are collaborating on the score.

The film will also introduce AI-assisted dubbing technology to create more natural lip-sync across multiple languages, a move aimed at enhancing its global appeal.

When will Ramayana release?

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part One is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2026, while Part Two is expected to hit theatres during Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol, the film also stars Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles, making it one of the most star-studded projects ever attempted in Indian cinema.