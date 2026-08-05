Ramayana Controversy: Nikita Rawal Calls For Boycott Of Ranbir Kapoor, Says His ‘Personal Character’ Doesn’t Justify Lord Ram Role

The debate around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has taken another turn, with actor Nikita Rawal publicly questioning Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram. In a recent interview with Bollywood Mascot, Rawal argued that playing a revered religious figure comes with a responsibility to understand the sentiments attached to the character. Rawal said Lord Ram is not merely a mythological figure but an embodiment of faith, values and ideals for millions of people. She also called for a boycott of Kapoor and urged the actor to apologise over an old remark about eating beef.

“I think he should be boycotted,” Rawal said, while also backing the online campaign #BoycottRanbirKapoor. She added that an apology from Kapoor could help address the concerns of those who felt hurt by his earlier comments.

What did Ranbir Kapoor say about eating beef?

The controversy refers to an old interview in which Kapoor spoke about his food preferences and described himself as a “big beef guy”. The clip has resurfaced repeatedly on social media, particularly after his casting as Lord Ram was announced.

Rawal argued that Kapoor’s past statement should be addressed before he takes on a role that carries deep religious significance. Her comments, however, reflect one side of an ongoing online debate, with audiences divided over whether an actor’s personal choices should influence their portrayal of a religious character.

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Why is Ramayana facing scrutiny?

Ramayana has been under intense public attention since its casting and scale were revealed. Discussions around the film have included its casting, costumes, visual treatment and interpretations of characters from the epic.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the ambitious project is scheduled to begin its theatrical release in 2026.