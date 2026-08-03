Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One has found itself at the centre of a fresh controversy months before its Diwali 2026 theatrical release. The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has asked the makers to arrange a special screening for representatives of Ramlila committees and Hindu organisations, saying the preview would allow concerns over the portrayal of the epic to be addressed before the film reaches audiences.

The organisation has also warned of protests if its request is not considered. The development comes days after the much-awaited Ramayana trailer generated intense discussion around its casting, visual effects and interpretation of the epic.

Why Has Shri Ramlila Mahasangh Asked For A Special Screening?

According to reports, Mahasangh president Arjun Kumar has written to director Nitesh Tiwari and the film’s production house seeking a private preview before the movie’s worldwide theatrical release. The organisation wants representatives from Ramlila committees and Hindu groups in Delhi to watch the film and flag anything they believe could hurt religious sentiments.

Kumar has also raised concerns about Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram, describing it as lacking the gravitas traditionally associated with the revered character. However, the organisation has said it is not opposed to the film itself and would welcome and even support a respectful adaptation.

Why Has Adipurush Entered The Ramayana Debate?

The Mahasangh’s concerns are closely linked to the backlash faced by Prabhas-starrer Adipurush in 2023. The Om Raut-directed film faced criticism over its visual interpretation of characters and elements from the Ramayana, including its depiction of Lanka and Ravana. The controversy surrounding Adipurush eventually became a major talking point around the film, making sensitivity around future cinematic adaptations of the epic particularly significant.

The latest demand, therefore, appears to be an attempt by the Ramlila body to ensure that Ramayana: Part One does not repeat what it considers mistakes in the earlier film.

What Is The Ramayana: Part One Release Date?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol portraying Hanuman and Ravie Dubey playing Lakshman. The film is being mounted as a two-part epic, with the first instalment scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second expected in 2027. The project has also drawn global attention for its scale and technical ambitions. Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are collaborating on the music, while DNEG is handling the visual effects.

With the film already under intense public scrutiny, the makers now face another challenge: balancing creative interpretation with the expectations surrounding one of India’s most culturally significant epics.