LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes

Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes

Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana: Part One has come under fresh scrutiny after Shri Ramlila Mahasangh sought a special screening before its theatrical release, citing concerns over the portrayal of religious characters and possible objections to the film’s content.

Ramayana (Photo: X)
Ramayana (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 11:21 IST

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One has found itself at the centre of a fresh controversy months before its Diwali 2026 theatrical release. The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has asked the makers to arrange a special screening for representatives of Ramlila committees and Hindu organisations, saying the preview would allow concerns over the portrayal of the epic to be addressed before the film reaches audiences.

The organisation has also warned of protests if its request is not considered. The development comes days after the much-awaited Ramayana trailer generated intense discussion around its casting, visual effects and interpretation of the epic.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Has Shri Ramlila Mahasangh Asked For A Special Screening?

According to reports, Mahasangh president Arjun Kumar has written to director Nitesh Tiwari and the film’s production house seeking a private preview before the movie’s worldwide theatrical release. The organisation wants representatives from Ramlila committees and Hindu groups in Delhi to watch the film and flag anything they believe could hurt religious sentiments.

Kumar has also raised concerns about Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram, describing it as lacking the gravitas traditionally associated with the revered character. However, the organisation has said it is not opposed to the film itself and would welcome and even support a respectful adaptation.

Why Has Adipurush Entered The Ramayana Debate?

The Mahasangh’s concerns are closely linked to the backlash faced by Prabhas-starrer Adipurush in 2023. The Om Raut-directed film faced criticism over its visual interpretation of characters and elements from the Ramayana, including its depiction of Lanka and Ravana. The controversy surrounding Adipurush eventually became a major talking point around the film, making sensitivity around future cinematic adaptations of the epic particularly significant.

The latest demand, therefore, appears to be an attempt by the Ramlila body to ensure that Ramayana: Part One does not repeat what it considers mistakes in the earlier film.

What Is The Ramayana: Part One Release Date?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol portraying Hanuman and Ravie Dubey playing Lakshman. The film is being mounted as a two-part epic, with the first instalment scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second expected in 2027.  The project has also drawn global attention for its scale and technical ambitions. Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are collaborating on the music, while DNEG is handling the visual effects. 

With the film already under intense public scrutiny, the makers now face another challenge: balancing creative interpretation with the expectations surrounding one of India’s most culturally significant epics.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes
Tags: home-hero-pos-13Ramayana Part Oneranbir kapoor

RELATED News

Sonam Wangchuk’s Gitanjali Angmo Urges Bollywood To Rethink Indian Epics After The Odyssey: ‘Cinema Is More Than Entertainment’

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Scores $927 Million Worldwide, Eyes $1 Billion Milestone

Is Shivangi Joshi Eliminated From Lock Upp 2 Or Is There Another Twist Waiting? Here’s What We Know

Why Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Family Almost File A Missing Complaint For Son Jason Sanjay? Director Recalls Midnight Scare

Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari Wrap Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything To Know

LATEST NEWS

Blue Cloud Softech Signs Liberia MoU: Why This Overseas Expansion Is Worth Tracking

‘Intoxicated’ Mother Drowns 9-Month-Old Baby In Hyderabad’s Bairamulguda Lake

Who Is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Former BJP MP and WFI Chief Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case

Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes

Bootstrapped to Scale: How GetGabs Built an AI-Driven WhatsApp Platform Powering 10 Million+ Monthly Messages — Without External Capital

From Printing Press To Your Wallet: Who Prints India’s Currency And What Polymer Notes Could Change?

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted: Delhi Court Clears Former WFI Chief in Women Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case

Urban Company Shares Jump 13%: Why Are Investors Backing Company That Still Isn’t Profitable?

Israel-Gaza War Update: 19 Palestinians Killed Despite Trump’s New Ceasefire Plan as Fresh Airstrikes Hit Gaza

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Auqib Nabi Replaces Jasprit Bumrah, J&K Star Earns Maiden India Call-Up

Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes
Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes
Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes
Ramayana Controversy: Ramlila Body Seeks Special Screening Before Release, Warns Of Protests Over ‘Objectionable’ Scenes

QUICK LINKS