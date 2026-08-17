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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them

Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them

As Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana draws scrutiny over its visual choices, costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula have explained the symbolism behind Sai Pallavi’s Sita and Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi looks.

Ramayana Costume Controversy (Photo:X)
Ramayana Costume Controversy (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 15:47 IST

The anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been accompanied by plenty of online debate, and not all of it has centred on its enormous scale or star-studded cast. The costumes unveiled in the trailer have also come under scrutiny, with some viewers questioning the styling of characters including Sai Pallavi’s Sita and Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi.

Now, costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula have responded to the conversation, offering a closer look at the ideas behind the film’s visual language.

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Why Sai Pallavi’s Sita Look Was Designed This Way

Speaking to NDTV, Harpreet Narula explained that the costumes were developed in close collaboration with director Nitesh Tiwari rather than being created independently. The team explored several versions before settling on the final appearance of Sita. “It wasn’t designed in isolation,” Harpreet said, explaining that the process was cohesive and closely connected to the director’s overall vision.

The designers also had to consider the film’s international ambitions. Ramayana is being positioned as a global cinematic adaptation of one of India’s most enduring epics, with the makers aiming to make its characters immediately recognisable while retaining an Indian visual identity.

Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi Costume Has A Deeper Meaning

The criticism surrounding Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi costume was also addressed. Some viewers questioned the combination of a green blouse and dark maroon saree, but Rimple Narula said the colours were deliberately chosen to reflect the character’s emotional conflict. The green was intended to represent Mother Earth, while the dark oxblood or maroon shade reflected Kaikeyi’s complicated emotional state during the sequence in which she asks for Lord Ram’s exile.

The designers also revealed that natural and vegetable dyes were used for the costumes, adding another layer to the film’s attempt to build an authentic visual world.

Ramayana’s Global Ambition

The costume debate comes as Ramayana prepares for one of the biggest theatrical launches in Indian cinema. The two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is being made for IMAX, with VFX handled by DNEG, while A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are attached to the music.  Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to reach cinemas during Diwali 2026, followed by the second instalment in 2027.

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Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them
Tags: Ramayana 2026Ramayana costume controversyranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor ramayanaRimple Harpreet Narulasai pallavi

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Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them

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Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them

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Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them
Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them
Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them
Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them

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