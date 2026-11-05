Ramayana Ending Explained: Does Lord Rama Find Sita? What Happens To Jatayu And Who Appears In The End-Credits Scene?

Spoiler alert: This article discusses key events from Ramayana: Part One, including its climax and end-credits sequence.

Ramayana: Part One brings the first chapter of the epic movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari gives life to the journey of Lord Rama. The movie ends without depicting the war between Rama and Ravana but with the abduction of Sita, sacrifice of Jatayu, and Lord Rama finding out where Ravana took his wife.

The ending of the movie provides a prelude to the next instalment of the story through the post-credits scene in which Lord Hanuman is introduced; he is played by Sunny Deol. But does Rama succeed in saving Sita in Ramayana: Part One? Find out below.

What happens at the end of Ramayana: Part One?

The ending of the movie Ramayana: Part One culminates in the abduction of Sita. The reason behind this is that Ravana wants revenge for the incident involving his sister Shurpanakha and Lakshmana. In order to do so, he enlists the help of Maricha who transforms himself into a golden deer and lures Rama into the forest.

Sita falls in love with the golden deer and asks Rama to get it for her. Rama goes out to look for it, while Lakshmana follows him in due course of time. Alone now, Sita is deceived by Ravana who has disguised himself as a hermit and tricks Sita into going out of the protective circle that Lakshmana had marked for her.

Does Jatayu die while trying to save Sita?

Yes. As Ravana takes Sita away, Jatayu hears her cries and attempts to stop the abduction. The noble bird attacks Ravana’s flying vehicle and fights to rescue her, but Ravana overpowers him and cuts off his wings.

Jatayu falls to the ground, gravely wounded. When Rama and Lakshmana return and discover that Sita is missing, they begin searching for her. They eventually find Jatayu in his final moments.

Before dying, Jatayu tells Rama that Ravana abducted Sita and gives him an indication of the direction in which she was taken. Rama is devastated by the bird’s death and performs his last rites. The moment also changes the course of his journey: finding Sita and bringing her back becomes his central mission.

Does Rama find Sita in the first part?

Not so. Ramayana Part One does not end when Rama reaches Lanka or meets Sita. However, at the end of this part of the film, Rama has discovered that it was indeed Ravana who kidnapped his wife. The story of the rescue operation still has not started.

This is the main intrigue that comes at the end of the first part. This film ends at the time when Rama is ready to start searching for Sita and the meeting with Ravana.

Who appears in Ramayana’s end-credits scene?

The end-credits sequence offers a glimpse of what lies ahead. During the journey to Lanka, Sita drops her jewellery, hoping that the ornaments may help Rama trace her route. The sequence shifts to Kishkindha, where Sugriva discovers the jewellery and it eventually reaches Hanuman.

Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman, setting up a significant character for the sequel. His introduction is one of the major teases for the next instalment, which is expected to expand the story beyond Rama’s search and towards the campaign against Ravana.

When will Ramayana: Part Two release?

The second instalment is now scheduled for 2028 Diwali. The original plan for its release was in 2027. However, producer Namit Malhotra stated that there was a need for an extra year to give the ending justice.

Having Sita kidnapped by Ravana, Jatayu’s last message about Rama’s path to Lanka and introduction of Hanuman as a character, the first film skips numerous parts of the epic in favour of the sequel. It is expected to bring Rama’s partnership with Sugriva, Hanuman’s way to Lanka and war with Ravana.

Ramayana: Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

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