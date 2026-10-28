Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’

Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra has described the film’s Hollywood debut as an important milestone for Indian cinema, as the ambitious adaptation of the ancient Indian epic received a special screening in Los Angeles. The film premiered on October 27 at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, ahead of its theatrical release.

“I think it’s the ultimate moment for Indian cinema overall,” Malhotra told PTI, pointing to the scale of the film’s presence in the United States and the interest it has generated among mainstream Western audiences.

He highlighted the visibility of Ramayana across Los Angeles, including promotional hoardings, as a sign that the film is reaching beyond Indian audiences living abroad.

Why Namit Malhotra Calls Ramayana A Landmark For Indian Cinema

Malhotra said the project brings together Indian talent and international filmmaking expertise to present one of India’s most recognised epics to a global audience. He emphasised that the screening was not simply about showcasing the film to Indians living in the US, but about introducing the story to Western viewers.

“This is a massive spectacle coming out of India about one of the greatest epics and a Hollywood studio that’s distributing it,” he said, adding that the film’s international visibility and the recognition of Indian cinema were closely connected.

Produced by Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part cinematic adaptation is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The project combines large-scale visual effects with a story rooted in Indian mythology. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Lead Ramayana’s Star-Studded Cast

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, while the ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Ravi Kishan, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi. The music brings together Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

The first instalment is scheduled to release internationally on November 6, 2026, and in India on November 8, coinciding with Diwali. The second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

With its Los Angeles premiere, Ramayana is taking a story familiar to generations of Indian audiences to an international platform, with its makers hoping to build a wider audience for Indian mythological storytelling.