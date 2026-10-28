LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’

Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’

Namit Malhotra calls Ramayana's Los Angeles premiere an “ultimate moment for Indian cinema” as Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's epic prepares for its Diwali 2026 release.

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 13:11 IST

Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra has described the film’s Hollywood debut as an important milestone for Indian cinema, as the ambitious adaptation of the ancient Indian epic received a special screening in Los Angeles. The film premiered on October 27 at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, ahead of its theatrical release. 

“I think it’s the ultimate moment for Indian cinema overall,” Malhotra told PTI, pointing to the scale of the film’s presence in the United States and the interest it has generated among mainstream Western audiences.

You Might Be Interested In

He highlighted the visibility of Ramayana across Los Angeles, including promotional hoardings, as a sign that the film is reaching beyond Indian audiences living abroad. 

Why Namit Malhotra Calls Ramayana A Landmark For Indian Cinema

Malhotra said the project brings together Indian talent and international filmmaking expertise to present one of India’s most recognised epics to a global audience. He emphasised that the screening was not simply about showcasing the film to Indians living in the US, but about introducing the story to Western viewers.

“This is a massive spectacle coming out of India about one of the greatest epics and a Hollywood studio that’s distributing it,” he said, adding that the film’s international visibility and the recognition of Indian cinema were closely connected.

Produced by Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part cinematic adaptation is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The project combines large-scale visual effects with a story rooted in Indian mythology. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Lead Ramayana’s Star-Studded Cast

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, while the ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Ravi Kishan, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi. The music brings together Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

The first instalment is scheduled to release internationally on November 6, 2026, and in India on November 8, coinciding with Diwali. The second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

With its Los Angeles premiere, Ramayana is taking a story familiar to generations of Indian audiences to an international platform, with its makers hoping to build a wider audience for Indian mythological storytelling.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’
Tags: namit malhotraramayana

RELATED News

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown

Who Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Noah Wyle? From Career And Net Worth To Wife, Relationships And More

‘People Will Stare At You’: Why Govinda’s Mother Nirmala Devi Left Acting And Shaved Her Head

Remember Sridevi’s Daughter In English Vinglish? Navika Kotia’s Engagement Is Off, Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again

Salman Khan Flew To Delhi For Maatrubhumi? What We Know About The Film’s Pending Screening And Release

LATEST NEWS

Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs

WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need to Know – Biggest Purse, Available Slots, Big Names in Pool, Live Streaming Details

Delhi High Court Flags Prosecutor Shortage, Says Criminal Trials Suffer As State Fails To Act

IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI Free LIVE Channel: Check Easy Ways To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Live In India, USA, UK, Canada And Australia

Wife Watches Shri Ram Reel, Husband Insists on Mahakal Video, Clash Erupts as He Attacks Her, Injured Woman Escapes – What Happened Next?

Free Fire India Launch Date and Time 2026: Is Garena Finally Ending The Wait? Download Details and New Rules Revealed

Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh

WATCH VIDEO: Mitchell Starc’s Deadly Spell Leaves South Africa Reeling, Claims 6/72 | SA vs AUS 3rd Test

Alcohol Home Delivery? Delhi Launches Liquor Booking App, Know How To Order Online, Bottle Limit And Minimum Age

Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’
Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’
Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’
Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’
Ramayana Gets Hollywood Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali Release, Namit Malhotra Calls It ‘Ultimate Moment For Indian Cinema’

QUICK LINKS