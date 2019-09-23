Ramayana: Ahead of the War release, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has clarified that he is not a part of Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana. Hrithik said that he has not been offered the film and has no knowledge about it.

Ramayana: The success of magnum opuses in the Indian Film Industry has inspired filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari to retell one of the greatest mythological stories, i.e Ramayana on the 70mm screens. There is hardly anyone who has missed out listening about Ram, Sita, and Laxman while growing up. As the director rides high after the success of his latest release Chhichhore, his next project Ramayana is already grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. Amid the chatter around the project, it was speculated that Hrithik Roshan is in talks with the makers to play Ram opposite Deepika Padukone who might play Sita.

However, contrary to the popular belief, Hrithik has dismissed any such rumors in a recent interview with a news portal. During the promotions of War, the actor recently addressed the elephant in the room and clarified that he has not been offered Ramayana and has no knowledge about it.

When asked if he would be interested to play Ram on the big screen, Hrithik responded that there is a unique trait in every character of a film but Ram is very interesting. Given some grey shades, Ram could turn out to be an interesting character.

Whether Hrithik is genuinely not aware of the project or he is just bluffing to maintain intrigue around the film, would only be found out when an official announcement is made. Confirming that Ramayana is on-board, Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari had earlier said in an interview that the project is still in its scripting stage and the cast is yet to be finalised. They want to get everything right on the paper first and then move on to finalise other details.

Touted as a 3 part film, it is speculated that Ramayana has also been offered to Baahubali fame Prabhas to play the role of Raavan. Last week, it was speculated that the film has also been offered to Shraddha Kapoor to play Sita. Therefore, all eyes are on the final cast of the film given a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and a popular mythological story.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is looking forward to the release of War alongside Tiger Shroff. Regarded as Hrithik Vs Tiger, the film is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Scheduled to hit the silver screens on the occasion on Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2, War has been directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Studios.

