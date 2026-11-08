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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Leak Row: Makers Threaten Legal Action, But What Is Different In The International Cut?

Ramayana Leak Row: Makers Threaten Legal Action, But What Is Different In The International Cut?

Ramayana makers have threatened legal action over unauthorised theatre recordings as clips said to be from an international version raise questions about scenes missing from the Indian theatrical cut.

Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Part 1 (Image: X)
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Part 1 (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 13:41 IST

The creators of Ramayana: Part 1 have cautioned people against the recording of scenes in cinema halls, and the uploading of such unauthorized clips on the internet, taking legal actions against any individuals engaged in such activity. The caution has been given after footage of an international version of the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor surfaced on social media websites, with queries arising about the differences in both versions.



In the notice issued by the creators of the film via their social media websites, it is mentioned that they have come to know about the distribution of such footage on social media websites as well as messenger applications. The creators have asked the users to refrain from doing so and to remove any such clips that have been put up online. The issue has led to further queries about the two versions of the movie, especially after viewers noticed an action scene which did not appear in the Indian version.

Why Have Ramayana Makers Threatened Legal Action?

The legal notice mentions two orders of the Bombay High Court on November 2 and 6, 2026, in the Commercial IP Suit (L) No. 37230 of 2026. As per the notice, the court has issued an order restraining all known and unknown persons from recording, uploading, circulating or otherwise communicating the movie or any portion thereof without proper authority.

The producers stated that unauthorized recording and circulation may lead to copyright violation and may lead to punishment as per provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000. They have also stated that the violations may lead to contempt of court. The production house has stated that offenders would be reported to the concerned authorities and the platform hosting the video clips.

What Is Different In Ramayana’s International Cut?

The legal notice has surfaced at a time when clips described as belonging to an international version of Ramayana: Part 1 are being discussed online. Viewers have questioned why certain action footage appears to be missing from the version screened in Indian theatres. However, reports describing the circulating footage do not all identify the same sequence.

One set of reports describes an extended confrontation following the episode in which Lakshman cuts off Surpanakha’s nose. In this account, a group of asuras arrives to defend her and confronts Rama, Lakshman and Sita, leading to an extended fight sequence.

Other reports describe a different action sequence involving Sita and Lakshman being chased by wolf-like creatures, with Rama arriving to rescue them. The footage has been described as part of an international Hindi version and is said to be absent from the Indian theatrical cut. These descriptions should not be treated as one confirmed scene. The exact version in which each sequence appears, and whether the footage was removed from the domestic release or added to an overseas edit, has not been established through a detailed clarification from the makers.

Has The Ramayana Team Explained The Differences Between The Versions?

The makers’ latest statement focuses on unauthorised recordings and the circulation of footage, rather than explaining the editing differences being discussed by viewers. There is also an important distinction between the film’s international English cut and an international Hindi version. Reports have cited a shorter runtime for the English version compared with the Indian Hindi release. That difference, by itself, does not establish why a particular sequence may be present in one Hindi version and absent in another.

Until the production team clarifies the versions and their edits, claims about deleted scenes or additional international footage should be treated with caution.

What About Sunny Deol’s Hanuman Scene?

Sunny Deol’s appearance as Lord Hanuman in the post-credit sequence has also been shared online, but that footage was officially released by the makers on the film’s opening day with the Hanuman Chalisa. It should not be confused with unauthorised recordings circulating from cinema halls.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman. The film released in theatres on November 5, 2026, with its second instalment scheduled for Diwali 2028.

ALSO READ: Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor

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Ramayana Leak Row: Makers Threaten Legal Action, But What Is Different In The International Cut?
Tags: Bollywood newsBombay High CourtFilm Leakhome-hero-pos-14Nitesh Tiwariramayanaranbir kapoorsai pallaviYash

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Ramayana Leak Row: Makers Threaten Legal Action, But What Is Different In The International Cut?

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Ramayana Leak Row: Makers Threaten Legal Action, But What Is Different In The International Cut?
Ramayana Leak Row: Makers Threaten Legal Action, But What Is Different In The International Cut?
Ramayana Leak Row: Makers Threaten Legal Action, But What Is Different In The International Cut?
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