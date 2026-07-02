Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary Dheeraj Dhoopar CIBIL Score Kashmir mutton crisis wedding season artificial intelligence Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia business new congress Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results crime news Chetan Chaudhary
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

A blurry action clip claiming to show Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram from Ramayana has gone viral on social media, triggering speculation that footage from the highly anticipated film has been leaked.

Ramayana 'Leaked' Scene Goes Viral? (Photo: X)
Ramayana 'Leaked' Scene Goes Viral? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 15:29 IST

With excitement around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana at an all-time high, social media was sent into a frenzy after a short video claiming to feature a scene from the film surfaced online. The clip, which quickly spread across fan pages on X and Instagram, appears to show Ranbir Kapoor, dressed as Lord Ram, aiming his bow at a mysterious creature before triggering a large-scale explosion. Owing to its cinematic visuals, many users initially believed it was genuine footage from the upcoming mythological epic.

Several posts even claimed that the video had been secretly recorded during an exclusive screening organised by the makers for select fans and industry insiders. However, there is no official confirmation that the footage belongs to Ramayana, and its authenticity remains unverified.

You Might Be Interested In

Fans later identified the clip as AI-generated

As the video gained momentum online, many social media users began questioning its origin. Several fans pointed out inconsistencies in the visuals, suggesting the clip looked artificially generated rather than extracted from a finished film. The poor image quality and unusual visual effects further fuelled speculation that the footage may have been created using generative AI tools.

Soon after, multiple fan accounts that had initially shared the clip clarified that it was AI-generated and not an actual leak from Ramayana. The clarification helped put an end to rumours that footage from the film had been illegally circulated online. The incident once again highlights how AI-generated videos are increasingly blurring the line between authentic promotional material and fan-made content, particularly for high-profile films.

Watch The Video Here: 

Exclusive fan screenings add to the speculation

Interestingly, the rumours gained traction because the makers have recently been hosting exclusive preview events for fans. Producer Namit Malhotra has reportedly invited select audiences to experience unreleased promotional material from the film as part of a unique marketing campaign. One content creator who attended the showcase revealed that attendees were shown additional footage beyond the officially released material, although they were asked not to disclose details.

According to the attendee, the presentation included immersive 3D visuals of Lord Ram and glimpses of other principal characters, with the display designed to create a more cinematic viewing experience. These private showcases appear to have fuelled speculation whenever unofficial clips surface online.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects and is being mounted on a massive scale by Prime Focus Studios and DNEG. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The epic is planned as a two-part saga, with the first instalment scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

So far, the makers have unveiled only limited official promotional material, making every new update surrounding the film a major talking point online.

ALSO READ: Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking
Tags: Ramayana leaked sceneRamayana viral videoranbir kapoor

RELATED News

Lock Upp Season 2: Kangana Ranaut Slams Dheeraj Dhoopar—‘You Don’t Even Have the ‘S’ of Shah Rukh Khan’; Calls Out Ram Kapoor Too

Alpha Box Office Prediction: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s YRF Spy Film Sees Slow Pre-Sales Ahead of Release, Opening Day Forecast Drops

Project Hail Mary OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster Online

Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’

LATEST NEWS

Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

CIBIL Score Below 730? New Lending Rules Could Make Home, Car or Education Loans Harder From 2027

Why Kashmir Is Facing Severe Mutton Shortage Amid Peak Wedding Season

What Is Behind Supreme Court Warning Against AI-Generated Fake Judgments And Why It Matter?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 5-Word Post For Fans Go Viral Ahead Of Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match: Check Instagram Post

India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence

What Happens When an EV Battery Dies? How India Plans to Recycle It

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Ayodhya Police Files Complaint Against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

Congress Passed Resolution to Free VD Savarkar in 1923, Court Told in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking
Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking
Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking
Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

QUICK LINKS