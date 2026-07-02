Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

With excitement around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana at an all-time high, social media was sent into a frenzy after a short video claiming to feature a scene from the film surfaced online. The clip, which quickly spread across fan pages on X and Instagram, appears to show Ranbir Kapoor, dressed as Lord Ram, aiming his bow at a mysterious creature before triggering a large-scale explosion. Owing to its cinematic visuals, many users initially believed it was genuine footage from the upcoming mythological epic.

Several posts even claimed that the video had been secretly recorded during an exclusive screening organised by the makers for select fans and industry insiders. However, there is no official confirmation that the footage belongs to Ramayana, and its authenticity remains unverified.

Fans later identified the clip as AI-generated

As the video gained momentum online, many social media users began questioning its origin. Several fans pointed out inconsistencies in the visuals, suggesting the clip looked artificially generated rather than extracted from a finished film. The poor image quality and unusual visual effects further fuelled speculation that the footage may have been created using generative AI tools.

Soon after, multiple fan accounts that had initially shared the clip clarified that it was AI-generated and not an actual leak from Ramayana. The clarification helped put an end to rumours that footage from the film had been illegally circulated online. The incident once again highlights how AI-generated videos are increasingly blurring the line between authentic promotional material and fan-made content, particularly for high-profile films.

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Global Recognition for Indian Cinema and a leaked trailer snippet of the TRAILER from cinema con pic.twitter.com/BhoDSdp3Mi — Ramayana Fandom (@ramayanafandom) July 1, 2026

Exclusive fan screenings add to the speculation

Interestingly, the rumours gained traction because the makers have recently been hosting exclusive preview events for fans. Producer Namit Malhotra has reportedly invited select audiences to experience unreleased promotional material from the film as part of a unique marketing campaign. One content creator who attended the showcase revealed that attendees were shown additional footage beyond the officially released material, although they were asked not to disclose details.

According to the attendee, the presentation included immersive 3D visuals of Lord Ram and glimpses of other principal characters, with the display designed to create a more cinematic viewing experience. These private showcases appear to have fuelled speculation whenever unofficial clips surface online.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects and is being mounted on a massive scale by Prime Focus Studios and DNEG. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The epic is planned as a two-part saga, with the first instalment scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

So far, the makers have unveiled only limited official promotional material, making every new update surrounding the film a major talking point online.