Ramayana Movie Review (3.5/5): Planning To Watch Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film This Weekend? Here’s What Early Viewers Say

Ramayana Movie Review: After a long wait, the highly anticipated Ramayana: Part One by Nitesh Tiwari is out in theatres, and the initial reviews are providing audiences with a lot to talk about even before they make reservations for watching it this weekend. With Ranbir Kapoor starring as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, this Indian mythology of 2026 has been made on a grand scale. But does this movie live up to the high hopes attached with this project of India’s most ambitious film ever?

Not quite! Despite getting positive responses for visuals, performances, and actions sequences, the storytelling, pace, and music have come under criticism from some critics. However, it must be said that Yash’s portrayal of Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor’s performance as Lord Rama have received acclaim in the film. If you plan to watch Ramayana this weekend, then here is what initial reviews of the film say.

Ramayana Movie Review: What Are Early Viewers Saying?

The movie’s first reviews were released in the wake of its screening in Los Angeles, and the discussion is still going on since its release on November 5 in theatres. Many reviewers have admired the grand visual effects of the film and its efforts to tell an epic story on a big canvas. In its review on The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw called the movie a mesmerizing and spectacular Indian epic, appreciating its ambition, landscapes, and storytelling. The movie was compared to such blockbusters as The Lord of the Rings and The Lion King.

However, all the reviews were not that positive. Some reviewers believe that the movie puts too much effort into spectacle and action, while its storytelling is emotionally weak at times. Pacing and music were also criticized in some of the first reviews of the movie. Such a varied opinion is interesting for a movie of such magnitude.

Yash As Ravana Or Ranbir Kapoor As Rama: Who Is Getting More Praise?

One of the most interesting aspects being discussed in the Ramayana movie review debate is the acting of the two main male actors of the movie. Yash’s performance as Ravana has been receiving many praises from some of the early reviewers. His presence in the movie and how he was introduced in the movie has been receiving much discussion.

The performance of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama has been receiving good reviews from a few reviewers. There are those who appreciate his restraint and elegance in the character but then again there are those who feel that the emotional and spiritual aspect of the character is not effectively portrayed by him in the movie. The performance of Sai Pallavi as Sita has also been praised in the early reviews. Ravi Dubey plays the character of Lakshmana and his co-stars include Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil.

Are Ramayana’s VFX, Music And Story Worth The Big-Screen Experience?

The scale of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is among its most discussed features. With elaborate landscapes, large action sequences and extensive visual effects, the film clearly aims to create an immersive theatrical experience. The visuals and production design have received praise from several reviewers. However, some reactions have also pointed to scenes where the visual effects appear less convincing, suggesting that the film’s technical ambition does not always translate into a seamless viewing experience.

The music has emerged as another talking point. With Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer associated with the project, expectations around the score have been high. Yet some early reviewers have felt that the music does not consistently deliver the emotional impact expected from a story of this scale. The film has a runtime of approximately three hours and 15 minutes, making its pacing an important consideration for viewers.

Ramayana Movie Collection: How Much Will The Film Earn?

As the movie makes its way to the theatres, its box-office collection is going to be watched keenly. The grand scale of the production, the star-studded cast, and the buzz created by the storyline of Ramayana make the day’s collection an important topic of discussion. But it would be difficult to make any claims regarding the box office collection of the movie only based on its early reviews. The numbers are going to be known once the day’s show comes to a close.

At present, the reviews are pointing towards a big visual extravaganza in the form of Ramayana, where Yash’s Ravana steals the show. However, there are certain concerns associated with the storyline, pace of the movie, and the music of Ramayana. The final review of the movie is going to depend on what each viewer expects from this version of Ramayana. If you plan to see it this weekend, then the early reviews seem to indicate just that.

Should You Watch Ramayana This Weekend?

Ramayana is as much of a spectacular production as it can be, with Ranbir’s elegance as Lord Rama, Yash’s performance as Ravana, Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita and the overall action scenes in the film emerging as some of the highlights of the early reviews.

Nevertheless, the film’s narrative, the background score and the emotions conveyed have not been received uniformly well by critics. Audiences who were looking forward to an emotionally overwhelming story in this adaptation might find themselves disappointed at times, although the visuals will certainly give them good enough reasons to go see this movie at theatres. Early Ramayana reviews suggest that the movie has some good moments but is a uneven one in general.

Ramayana Movie Rating: 3.5/5

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