LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film

Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film

The makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have released a new promotional video offering a glimpse of Sai Pallavi as Sita in a warrior-like avatar, along with fresh footage featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana.

Sai Pallavi, Image Credits- X
Sai Pallavi, Image Credits- X

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 13:06 IST

The makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have released a new promotional video offering a glimpse of Sai Pallavi as Sita in a warrior-like avatar, along with fresh footage featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana. The video also highlights the scale of the upcoming mythological epic, with producer Namit Malhotra revealing that more than 10,000 people from around the world are working on the project. 

Sai Pallavi’s Sita Takes On Demons In New Ramayana Footage

The latest footage offers a closer look at some of the film’s key characters and action sequences. Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, is seen battling demons in a warrior-like avatar, giving audiences a glimpse of a more action-oriented portrayal of the character.

You Might Be Interested In

Ranbir Kapoor appears as Ram, standing on a mountain as the sun rises. The video also features Yash as Ravana performing the tandav in front of a large statue of Lord Shiva. Jatayu is seen in his full form, while Kunal Kapoor makes a brief appearance as Indra, wielding his Vajra.

The promotional video also features conversations with Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir about bringing the epic to the big screen. 

Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals 10,000 People Working On Film

Speaking about the scale of the production, Malhotra revealed that the film has brought together a massive team of professionals from across the world.

“Just to give people a sense of numbers, we have over 10,000 people on this film worldwide,” the producer said in the video.

Malhotra also reflected on his decision to bring the epic to the big screen, saying, “Some films don’t get made, they happen.”

Ranbir, meanwhile, spoke about the scale of the project and the opportunity to work with the cast and crew assembled for the film. Tiwari described Ramayana as a story that could connect with audiences across the world, pointing to its themes of family, courage and love.

Ramayana Release Date, Cast And Music

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kunal Kapoor as Indra. 

The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, the two-part adaptation is among the most ambitious Indian film projects in terms of its reported scale.

The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. With the latest footage showcasing its characters, action sequences and international production team, the makers are building anticipation ahead of the film’s theatrical release. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film
Tags: ramayanasai pallavi

RELATED News

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajay Devgn’s Film Slows Down As Jailer 2 Takes Over, Crosses Rs 335 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know

Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post

India’s Official Oscar Entry Gondhal Gets Pan-India Release Date; Marathi Thriller To Arrive In 6 Languages

Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film

5 Of Family, Including Couple And 3 Children, Found Dead In Greater Noida; Food Poisoning Suspected After Eating Noodles

Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station

Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?

Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute

Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s Beautiful Finish Goes Viral on X Ahead of Inter Miami vs Atlanta, Will He Score Again?

Asian Para Games 2026: List Of Indian Athletes, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

Watch Video: Trainer And Young Woman Seen Behaving Inappropriately Inside Gym At Aligarh; Owner Dismisses Coach And Terminates Lady’s Membership

Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film
Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film
Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film
Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film
Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film

QUICK LINKS