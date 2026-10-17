Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film

The makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have released a new promotional video offering a glimpse of Sai Pallavi as Sita in a warrior-like avatar, along with fresh footage featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana. The video also highlights the scale of the upcoming mythological epic, with producer Namit Malhotra revealing that more than 10,000 people from around the world are working on the project.

Sai Pallavi’s Sita Takes On Demons In New Ramayana Footage

The latest footage offers a closer look at some of the film’s key characters and action sequences. Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, is seen battling demons in a warrior-like avatar, giving audiences a glimpse of a more action-oriented portrayal of the character.

Ranbir Kapoor appears as Ram, standing on a mountain as the sun rises. The video also features Yash as Ravana performing the tandav in front of a large statue of Lord Shiva. Jatayu is seen in his full form, while Kunal Kapoor makes a brief appearance as Indra, wielding his Vajra.

The promotional video also features conversations with Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir about bringing the epic to the big screen.

Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals 10,000 People Working On Film

Speaking about the scale of the production, Malhotra revealed that the film has brought together a massive team of professionals from across the world.

“Just to give people a sense of numbers, we have over 10,000 people on this film worldwide,” the producer said in the video.

Malhotra also reflected on his decision to bring the epic to the big screen, saying, “Some films don’t get made, they happen.”

Ranbir, meanwhile, spoke about the scale of the project and the opportunity to work with the cast and crew assembled for the film. Tiwari described Ramayana as a story that could connect with audiences across the world, pointing to its themes of family, courage and love.

Ramayana Release Date, Cast And Music

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kunal Kapoor as Indra.

The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, the two-part adaptation is among the most ambitious Indian film projects in terms of its reported scale.

The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. With the latest footage showcasing its characters, action sequences and international production team, the makers are building anticipation ahead of the film’s theatrical release.