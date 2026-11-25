Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, has taken an important step towards making its way into the Oscars. The Indian epic has reportedly made it to the Top 20 contenders for Best Visual Effects at the 99th Oscars, joining other international films like Dune: Part Three, Avengers: Doomsday, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

According to Variety, the Academy’s Visual Effects Branch apparently has informed the crews working on the 20 films that have made it to the next level of consideration. The publication reported the information based on several sources; however, since this particular list is not officially announced or released by the Academy, it is not an Oscar nomination yet. For the Ramayana film, its inclusion in the reported list means the visual effects team of the film will be competing against the most expected big-screen productions.

Which Films Are Competing With Ramayana For The Oscars 2027 VFX Award?

The Top 20 movies list contains several well-known Hollywood films. Along with Ramayana, some other well-known films included in the list are Dune: Part Three, Avengers: Doomsday, The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Some other movies competing for the title are Godzilla Minus Zero, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Supergirl, Moana, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Jumanji: Open World, and Wildwood, among others.

There are films belonging to different film genres and traditions present in the list, which makes visual effects a competitive category. Ramayana is one of the three films released by Sony Pictures featured in the report.

What Happens Next In The Oscars 2027 Race?

The next crucial event is the Academy’s shortlist. Preliminary voting for the Visual Effects category will occur between December 7 and December 11, 2026. The shortlists in various categories will be announced by December 15.

Then the field will be narrowed down from 20 nominees to 10 shortlisted films. The shortlisted films will have to go through yet another important round of competition – the Visual Effects bake-offs, which are scheduled for January 8-10, 2027. In these presentations, the participants will present their work to the members of the Visual Effects Branch of the Academy.

Following the presentations, nominations voting will occur from January 11 to January 15. The nominations for Oscars will be announced on January 21, 2027. This means that there are two more rounds of selection ahead of Ramayana until it obtains a nomination. Reaching the reported Top 20 was an important achievement, but it is far from ensuring nomination.

When Will The Oscars 2027 Ceremony Take Place?

The 99th edition of the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. As for Ramayana, the immediate deadline will be December 15 because this date determines the announcement of the official VFX shortlist by the Academy. In case the film makes it to the final ten films, it will get closer to being nominated for the Best Visual Effects category.

As for now, this information about the film’s place in the shortlist of 20 films proves to be an important step forward for the Indian movie.

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