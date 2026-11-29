Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana: Part One on OTT has once again become the centre of attention after the movie’s producer, Namit Malhotra, clarified that the film will not be available on any streaming service anytime soon. He further added that the film does not have its digital rights sold yet because he wanted people to watch the film’s music and visual effects in theatres.

However, the latest statement from him has created confusion regarding the digital tie-up of the film with JioHotstar. In October, Prime Focus Studios along with JioHotstar made an announcement regarding the availability of Ramayana: Part One in India via a pay-per-view release on the platform.

‘Abhi Koi Immediate Plan Nahi’: What Did Namit Malhotra Say?

Speaking to DD News, Malhotra said the film would not follow a standard OTT release process immediately. He explained that discussions were still underway but insisted that his priority was to give audiences the opportunity to experience the film on the big screen.

“OTT pe ek standard process mein nahi hum nahi release kar rahe hai aaj ki date mein. Abhi baat cheet ho rahi hai. Kyunki mein chahta tha ki yeh picture bade parde pe aap, music aur picture ko experience kijiye. OTT pe toh kaafi mahion ke baad aayegi, abhi toh koi immediate plan hai nahi,” he said.

Malhotra further claimed that he had not sold the film’s digital rights to any platform and was not looking to close a deal immediately.

“Meine aaj tak kisi ko bechi nahi hai OTT pe kabhi, mera yeh manna hai jab tak yeh theatre mein usko enjoy kijiye. Jab OTT pe aayegi, tab aayegi. But aaj ki date mein mera koi aisa plan hai nahi, na meine kisi ke saath deal ki hai. Naa koi aisa mann hai ki aaj, kal parso mein kisi ke saath deal karu,” he added.

What About Ramayana’s Announced JioHotstar Partnership?

These latest statements have once again raised the issue of an announcement that was issued on October 22, 2026. Back then, Prime Focus Studios and JioHotstar had announced their partnership whereby Ramayana: Part One would be released on JioHotstar via a pay-per-view digital release following the end of its exclusive theatrical run. Through the agreement, people in India would be in a position to buy tickets for viewing the movie on JioHotstar platform. This statement did not give the release date or the cost of renting the film.

It is not yet clear how the statement differs from the producer’s latest statements. The official statement indicated a partnership, while the producer claims he has not sold the OTT rights and that talks are still ongoing. The October statement and the latest statements from Malhotra do not indicate that the partnership has been terminated. It had earlier been reported that JioHotstar obtained the digital rights for the film in a deal that is estimated to have been worth Rs 450 crore.

When Will Ramayana Release On OTT?

As of yet, there hasn’t been any confirmation as far as the OTT release of “Ramayana: Part One” is concerned. Malhotra did say that the film would reach a streaming platform after a few months in theatres, but the exact details haven’t been specified yet. Till then, it seems that the production house is focused on giving the theatrical release its due importance. The audience that is looking forward to watching the film on their own will have to wait for an update.

“Ramayana: Part One”, which has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi playing Sita, and Yash playing Ravana.

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