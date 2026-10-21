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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Online, Will You Have To Pay Extra? — Here’s Everything We Know

Ramayana OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Online, Will You Have To Pay Extra? — Here’s Everything We Know

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is expected to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run through a pay-per-view model. Here's what we know about its OTT release, viewing costs and theatrical debut.

Ranbir Kapoor (Image: X)
Ranbir Kapoor (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 21:03 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is set to hit the screens this Diwali, but the journey of the highly anticipated mythological flick isn’t set to stop there. In addition to the theatrical release, the film is also set to come to Indian audiences on JioHotstar post-theatrical, with a streaming deal that may make people question whether their normal subscription plan would be enough for viewing the film.

As per the exclusive report by Hindustan Times, JioHotstar and Prime Focus Studios have come together in a unique Pay Per View deal where viewers get access to the film separately from their usual subscription package.

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And the natural follow-up question is – will the viewers have to pay additionally for watching Ramayana on the digital platform if they have an existing subscription plan with JioHotstar? Here is all that is known so far.

When Will Ramayana Release In Theatres?

Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is slated to have its world theatrical premiere on November 5, 2026, which falls on Diwali. Moreover, it is planned to be released in IMAX 3D format, thereby allowing people to watch the massive visuals of the movie in premium cinema halls.

The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. Nevertheless, one should not confuse this release date with the OTT premiere. The premiere on JioHotstar is scheduled to come only after the theatrical run of the movie gets over. The exact date has not been revealed yet.

Will Ramayana Stream On JioHotstar For Free?

It does not seem so. The proposed idea is to make the movie available through the pay-per-view option where the viewers would need to buy the movie separately without depending upon a regular streaming service. In layman’s terms, the JioHotstar subscription may not guarantee you the availability of Ramayana through this deal. The movie will have its own purchase option, but the details about the same are not yet revealed.

This is yet another method of watching the movie for those people who cannot make it to the theater. It would also help the producers to reach a wider audience than just theatrical screening. At the moment, the cost of the digital viewing has not been disclosed. Also, it is not clear how long the movie will be available for pay-per-view.

Why Is Ramayana Getting A Pay-Per-View OTT Release?

The reasoning behind the partnership is not just about bringing a major film to a streaming platform. Producer Namit Malhotra has emphasised the importance of experiencing Ramayana on the biggest screen possible, particularly in IMAX 3D, while acknowledging that not everyone has access to the necessary cinema infrastructure. In comments reported by Hindustan Times, Malhotra said the team wanted to take the film into people’s homes after its theatrical run because the epic holds significance for audiences across the country.

Nita M. Ambani, chairperson of JioStar, also described the collaboration as an opportunity to bring the story and values of the Ramayana to families across India and introduce a new generation to its themes of duty, love, courage and goodness. The pay-per-view arrangement is therefore intended to extend the film’s reach beyond cinemas. The exact pricing and viewing conditions, however, will determine how audiences respond to the model.

Who Stars In Ramayana: Rise Of The Legend?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is being developed as a two-part live-action film series, with Shridhar Raghavan adapting Valmiki’s epic for the screen. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman, with Ravie Dubey playing Lakshman.

The supporting cast includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal, among others. Prime Focus Studios is producing the project alongside DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The music is being composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, while the production has brought together international talent for its visual design and action sequences.

When Will Ramayana Part Two Release?

The second instalment of the two-part film series is scheduled for release in 2027. Further details about its release plans are awaited.

What We Know About Ramayana’s OTT Release So Far

The key takeaway is that Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026, before becoming available to Indian viewers through a reported pay-per-view arrangement on JioHotstar. The exact OTT premiere date, purchase price and viewing conditions are yet to be announced in the report. Until those details emerge, viewers should not assume that the film will be included in a standard JioHotstar subscription at launch.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Why The Actor Has Been Advised Rest And What He Told Fans

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Ramayana OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Online, Will You Have To Pay Extra? — Here’s Everything We Know
Tags: Bollywoodentertainment newshome-hero-pos-8JioHotstarOTT Releaseramayanaranbir kapoorYash

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Ramayana OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Online, Will You Have To Pay Extra? — Here’s Everything We Know

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Ramayana OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Online, Will You Have To Pay Extra? — Here’s Everything We Know
Ramayana OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Online, Will You Have To Pay Extra? — Here’s Everything We Know
Ramayana OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Online, Will You Have To Pay Extra? — Here’s Everything We Know
Ramayana OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Online, Will You Have To Pay Extra? — Here’s Everything We Know
Ramayana OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Online, Will You Have To Pay Extra? — Here’s Everything We Know

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