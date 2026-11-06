Ramayana Part 1 Budget Vs Box Office Collection: How Much Does Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Need To Earn To Break Even And Where Does It Stand?

Opening to an impressive performance at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 64.85 crore net in just one day, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 will now be gearing up for an even bigger box-office challenge, considering that the film comes from a reported budget of roughly Rs 2,000 crore.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first part of a two-part mythology film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced on a budget of nearly Rs 4,000 crore. But what will be the box-office target that the film needs to achieve in order to recoup its investment? How much has it managed to earn so far? Let us take a look.

What Is The Budget Of Ramayana Part 1?

The production budget of Ramayana: Part 1 is said to be around Rs 2,000 crore, while the numbers quoted have been different in various sources. According to a report by The Financial Express, the budget of the first part is Rs 2,000 crore. Hindustan Times described the movie as a Rs 1,600-crore film on its first-day box office coverage.

The total investment in the dual-film saga is said to be approximately Rs 4,000 crore. Namit Malhotra, the producer of the film, has talked earlier regarding the extent of investment in the film, quoting an approximate investment of $500 million in both the parts of the film. However, one must take these as quoted numbers and not as audited figures. The overall investment and the cost allocated to each instalment are not necessarily the same.

Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection: How Much Has The Film Earned So Far?

Ramayana: Part 1 opened in theatres on November 5, 2026. According to Sacnilk’s box-office tracking figures, the film collected Rs 64.85 crore net in India on its opening day, while its India gross stood at Rs 77.50 crore.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 47.50 crore, followed by the Kannada version with Rs 7.25 crore and the Telugu version with Rs 6 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively. On November 6, the film continued its theatrical run. Sacnilk’s early estimate, updated at 9 am, put its Day 2 collection at Rs 3.92 crore net, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs 68.77 crore and India gross to Rs 82.13 crore. These are running figures, not the final collection for the second day.

Overseas opening-day figures were still awaited in the available reports at the time of publication.

How Much Does Ramayana Part 1 Need To Earn To Break Even?

This is where box office calculation gets tricky. The break-even point of a movie cannot be arrived at merely by balancing out the budget of a movie with the global box-office collection. Box office collections have to be divided between exhibitors, distributors, and producers. There are also taxes which have to be deducted from the collection, which means that not all of the global gross collection goes into the kitty of the movie.

As per India Today, according to Ramesh Bala, a trade expert, a multiplier of 2.5 was applied to the claimed budget of Rs 2,000 crores of Ramayana: Part 1.

But, The Financial Express had another formula for calculating the same. The paper suggested that the movie can earn roughly Rs 475-500 crore via non-theatrical revenue such as digital, satellite and music rights. Once this non-theatrical revenue is taken into account, the remaining sum that needs to be earned will be approximately Rs 1,500 crore. Based on information provided by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie has to earn approximately Rs 3,000-4,000 crore gross from worldwide theatrical collections to earn enough theatrical revenue to meet the deficit.

The above-mentioned difference in figures illustrates why a single figure cannot be considered to be the break-even point. It depends upon many factors such as cost of production and marketing, value of rights deals and percentage of theatrical revenue that goes to the producer.

Ramayana Part 1 Budget Vs Box Office Collection: Where Does It Stand?

As of now, the movie has managed to collect Rs 64.85 crore net and Rs 77.50 crore gross in India in its first day itself. The net collection in India from the movie until 9 AM on November 6, as per Sacnilk’s estimate, was Rs 68.77 crore. Comparing these collections against the budget of the movie which reportedly is Rs 2,000 crore, it is clear that there are just the initial numbers in terms of the theatrical run of the movie.

However, comparing the two numbers does not prove how much of the investment has been recovered as yet. The movie’s performance outside India, other sources of revenue for the movie besides theatres, and its theatrical run in the coming weeks will all contribute towards its overall performance commercially. The Diwali season may also help its collection numbers sustain after the first day.

What Is The Combined Budget Of Ramayana Parts 1 And 2?

Ramayana is intended to be a two-part film saga with an estimated budget for both parts amounting to about Rs 4,000 crore. However, while the first part was released on November 5, 2026, the second is slated for a release in 2028. It is anticipated that each of the films will tell separate parts of the epic, with the first introducing the story and main characters.

Thus, the commercial success of the first film will be highly awaited not only because of its box office returns, but also because it can say something about the second part. At least now, Ramayana: Part 1 seems to have started off well; however, considering the huge scale of the production, the challenge lies in sustaining the collection figures.

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