Ramayana: Part 1 Trailer Leaked Online Before Official Release; Makers Launch Anti-Piracy Crackdown

Ramayana: Part 1: One of the most anticipated Indian films of the decade, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, has suffered a setback ahead of its official trailer launch. A video purportedly showing portions of the film’s trailer surfaced online after an exclusive preview event in New Delhi, prompting the makers to initiate legal and anti-piracy action.

The trailer is officially scheduled for digital release on July 24, but clips from the private screening have already begun circulating across multiple social media platforms.

Phone-recorded footage goes viral

The leaked footage is believed to have been recorded during the Pratham Sankalp event, where guests were given an exclusive first look at the trailer. According to a Mid-Day report, the circulating clip runs for around 1 minute and 28 seconds and appears to have been filmed on a mobile phone inside the venue. The footage reportedly features Lord Rama’s introduction and a key emotional sequence in which he accepts his father Dasharatha’s promise to Kaikeyi, setting the stage for his exile.

The low-quality recording quickly spread across social media, despite the event being intended as a closed-door preview.

Makers launch anti-piracy operation

Following the leak, producer Namit Malhotra and the film’s legal team have reportedly begun an extensive anti-piracy exercise to remove the unauthorised footage from online platforms and trace the source of the leak.

The makers are also urging audiences to avoid sharing or watching pirated clips and instead wait for the official high-definition trailer release. The incident highlights the growing challenge of piracy for big-budget Indian productions, particularly those that organise exclusive preview events before public releases.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is among the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. The epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Mohit Raina.

Backed by producer Namit Malhotra, the two-part saga is reportedly mounted on a multi-thousand-crore budget and features music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer alongside AR Rahman. The first instalment is slated for a Diwali 2026 theatrical release, with the second part expected to arrive in 2027.