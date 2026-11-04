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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?

Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?

Ramayana: Part 2 has been pushed from 2027 to 2028, but producer Namit Malhotra has hinted that the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-led epic could expand into a trilogy. Here's what he revealed about the original plan, two versions of Part 1 and the possibility of a third film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Ramayana, Image Credits- YouTube
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Ramayana, Image Credits- YouTube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 12:31 IST

With Ramayana: Part 1 set to arrive in theatres on November 5, anticipation around the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-led epic is building. However, the makers have now revealed a significant change to the franchise’s release plan. The second instalment, which was earlier expected in 2027, has been pushed to 2028.

But the delay is not the only development. Producer Namit Malhotra has also hinted that the makers could revisit the original plan of telling the story across three films instead of two. While a third instalment has not been confirmed, his comments have opened up the possibility of a much larger cinematic franchise.

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Why Has Ramayana Part 2 Been Delayed To 2028?

In an interview with E! News, Namit explained that the team wanted additional time to work on the second instalment rather than rush its completion. He said the makers were keen to give the grand finale the scale and treatment it deserved, especially after the excitement surrounding the first film’s international presentation.

“So the idea was now that we’ve got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One,” Namit said.

He added that the additional year was necessary to do justice to a film of this scale. The producer made it clear that the team did not want to rush the sequel simply to meet an earlier release schedule.

Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Become A Trilogy?

One of the most intriguing revelations that emerged during the interview of Namit with Review Nation was the fact that Ramayana had originally been conceived as a trilogy before the makers decided to create it in two instalments. But that does not mean that the process will end here.

Namit mentioned that depending on how well the first part is received by the audiences, they might come up with some changes in the overall planning.

Moreover, he revealed that even the first film of Ramayana has two master versions with two different runtimes. The response to those two films could give some ideas for creating the next instalment. As for Ramayana: Part 3, there are no official announcements about it yet. It can be said that it is one of the options being considered right now.

Ramayana Part 1 Has Two Versions: Could An Extended Edition Also Arrive?

Another detail that has emerged is that Ramayana: Part 1 has been prepared in two different versions. Namit revealed that the English version has a separate edit and a rewritten script, making it a distinct presentation for international audiences rather than simply a dubbed version.

The producer has also discussed the possibility of an extended edition, drawing a comparison with the longer versions of The Lord of the Rings films. However, no release plan for such an edition has been officially announced.

The existence of two versions also raises an interesting question about the franchise’s future: whether the makers will eventually settle on one presentation or continue to adapt the film for different audiences.

When Will Ramayana Part 1 And Part 2 Release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi playing Sita, Yash playing Ravana, Sunny Deol playing Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey playing Lakshman. The first part of Ramayana will hit theatres on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali. Ramayana had its Los Angeles premiere on October 28.

The second part of Ramayana, which was earlier slated for 2027, will now come out in 2028. However, Ranbir Kapoor has also stated that he has completed about 50 per cent of the film work of Part 2, implying that filming of Ramayana Part 2 has already begun. For the viewers, for now, it all boils down to the first film. The response of the audience to this first film may have some bearing in deciding if Ramayana finally turns out to be a two-part project or even a three-part one.

ALSO READ: Tabu Turns 55: She Made Her Film Debut At 14, Never Married And Has A Blunt Way Of Rejecting Films – Lesser-Known Stories

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Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?
Tags: Bollywoodnamit malhotraNitesh Tiwariramayanaranbir kapoorYash

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Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?

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Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?

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Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?
Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?
Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?
Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?
Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?

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