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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia Reacts to Sai Pallavi’s Casting, Says ‘She’s A Phenomenal Actor, But…’

Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia Reacts to Sai Pallavi’s Casting, Says ‘She’s A Phenomenal Actor, But…’

As anticipation builds for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, actor Dipika Chikhlia, who immortalised Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series, has shared her thoughts on Sai Pallavi stepping into the revered role. While praising the actor's talent, she admitted she is waiting to see how the new interpretation translates on screen.

Ramayana (Photo: X)
Ramayana (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 12:35 IST

As Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana gears up for release, every casting choice continues to spark conversation. Among the most closely watched is Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Goddess Sita, a role that remains deeply associated with Dipika Chikhlia, who played the character in Ramanand Sagar’s landmark television series Ramayan. Speaking to Variety India, Chikhlia said she has immense respect for Sai Pallavi as an actor but believes it is too early to judge her performance before seeing the film.

“I’ve seen her work. She’s a phenomenal actor. But I don’t know how she’ll look as Sita. Once we see her, we’ll know,” she said.

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‘The description of Sita was very specific’

Explaining her perspective, Chikhlia pointed out that traditional descriptions of Sita, particularly in Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, influenced the casting process of Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation. She recalled that Sagar looked for an actor who matched those physical descriptions, adding that every performer in the upcoming film is talented and will ultimately be judged by how convincingly they embody their characters.

Chikhlia also remarked, “Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan,” a comment that has since drawn attention on social media amid discussions around Sai Pallavi’s look in the film.

On Yash as Ravana and the legacy of Ramayan

The veteran actor also shared her thoughts on Yash, who will play Ravana. Having watched some of his previous work, she said she believes he has the screen presence for the role. However, she noted that comparisons with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan are inevitable because the series continues to hold a special place in the hearts of millions, even decades after it first aired.

At the same time, Chikhlia wished the new team well, saying the film has assembled a talented cast and is likely to attract audiences eager to experience a fresh cinematic interpretation of the epic.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

Mounted as a two-part epic, the first instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, with the concluding chapter set to arrive during Diwali 2027. As the countdown begins, the film continues to generate conversation, not just for its scale, but also for how a new generation of actors will reinterpret one of India’s most enduring stories.

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Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia Reacts to Sai Pallavi’s Casting, Says ‘She’s A Phenomenal Actor, But…’
Tags: Dipika ChikhliaramayanaRamayana castsai pallavi

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Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia Reacts to Sai Pallavi’s Casting, Says ‘She’s A Phenomenal Actor, But…’

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Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia Reacts to Sai Pallavi’s Casting, Says ‘She’s A Phenomenal Actor, But…’
Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia Reacts to Sai Pallavi’s Casting, Says ‘She’s A Phenomenal Actor, But…’
Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia Reacts to Sai Pallavi’s Casting, Says ‘She’s A Phenomenal Actor, But…’
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