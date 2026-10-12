Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced

Ramayana: Part One, with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starring as Lord Rama and Ravana respectively, has been finally allotted an exact release date. The creators have stated that their highly awaited film shall be out in cinemas across the globe from November 5, 2026, bringing an end to recent speculations regarding its release.







This news was officially shared on October 11 along with the release of a new poster with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Yash in the ensemble cast. The makers also said that pre-bookings for the film would start from Dussehra, which falls on October 20. The news came following many speculations regarding the release date after many dates were revealed through promotional materials earlier.

Has Ramayana’s Release Date Changed?

The production house has confirmed November 5, 2026, as the global theatrical release date for Ramayana: Part One. The confusion stemmed from the fact that the film’s international trailer had the date mentioned as November 6, whereas earlier there were various dates for the release of the film both in India and overseas. The listing by IMAX further contributed to the confusion about the release of the film.

The recent announcement by the makers is that the film would be released globally on November 5. This is the confirmed date, provided there is no announcement to the contrary by the producers of the film.

When Will Ramayana Release In India?

Ramayana: Part One is set to hit the big screens around the world on November 5, 2026. It has been mentioned that this film will be released on this day even in India as part of the worldwide release.

The release date is significant in view of the approaching Diwali, which is set for November 8 this year. The upcoming film is likely to create buzz due to its star-studded cast, grand scale production, and story based on Ramayana.

When Will Ramayana Advance Bookings Open?

Advance bookings for Ramayana: Part One are scheduled to open on October 20, 2026, coinciding with Dussehra. The announcement gives audiences a confirmed date to look out for ticketing updates. Details about show timings, ticket prices and cinema-wise availability may vary by location and will depend on listings released closer to the booking window.

Who Plays Rama, Sita And Ravana In Ramayana?

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol is also part of the cast as Hanuman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the project is being mounted as a two-part cinematic adaptation. The ensemble poster released with the date announcement brings several of the central characters together.

When Will Ramayana Part 2 Release?

The second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027. However, a specific date for Ramayana: Part Two has not been confirmed in the latest announcement. For now, the immediate milestone is the first film’s November 5 release and the opening of advance bookings on October 20. Further details about the theatrical rollout may emerge as the promotional campaign continues.

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