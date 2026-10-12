LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced

Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced

The makers of Ramayana: Part One have confirmed a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, following confusion over earlier dates. Advance bookings are scheduled to open on Dussehra, October 20.

Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Image Credits- IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-12 09:01 IST

Ramayana: Part One, with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starring as Lord Rama and Ravana respectively, has been finally allotted an exact release date. The creators have stated that their highly awaited film shall be out in cinemas across the globe from November 5, 2026, bringing an end to recent speculations regarding its release.



This news was officially shared on October 11 along with the release of a new poster with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Yash in the ensemble cast. The makers also said that pre-bookings for the film would start from Dussehra, which falls on October 20. The news came following many speculations regarding the release date after many dates were revealed through promotional materials earlier.

Has Ramayana’s Release Date Changed?

The production house has confirmed November 5, 2026, as the global theatrical release date for Ramayana: Part One. The confusion stemmed from the fact that the film’s international trailer had the date mentioned as November 6, whereas earlier there were various dates for the release of the film both in India and overseas. The listing by IMAX further contributed to the confusion about the release of the film.

The recent announcement by the makers is that the film would be released globally on November 5. This is the confirmed date, provided there is no announcement to the contrary by the producers of the film.

When Will Ramayana Release In India?

Ramayana: Part One is set to hit the big screens around the world on November 5, 2026. It has been mentioned that this film will be released on this day even in India as part of the worldwide release.

The release date is significant in view of the approaching Diwali, which is set for November 8 this year. The upcoming film is likely to create buzz due to its star-studded cast, grand scale production, and story based on Ramayana.

When Will Ramayana Advance Bookings Open?

Advance bookings for Ramayana: Part One are scheduled to open on October 20, 2026, coinciding with Dussehra. The announcement gives audiences a confirmed date to look out for ticketing updates. Details about show timings, ticket prices and cinema-wise availability may vary by location and will depend on listings released closer to the booking window.

Who Plays Rama, Sita And Ravana In Ramayana?

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol is also part of the cast as Hanuman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the project is being mounted as a two-part cinematic adaptation. The ensemble poster released with the date announcement brings several of the central characters together.

When Will Ramayana Part 2 Release?

The second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027. However, a specific date for Ramayana: Part Two has not been confirmed in the latest announcement. For now, the immediate milestone is the first film’s November 5 release and the opening of advance bookings on October 20. Further details about the theatrical rollout may emerge as the promotional campaign continues.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced
Tags: Bollywoodentertainment newshome-hero-pos-4ramayanaranbir kapoorYash

RELATED News

A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?

Naruto Gets A New Manga By Masashi Kishimoto, 4-Episode Anime And More: What Was Announced At NYCC 2026?

Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Shift His Delhi Concert From November 1? Check The New Date And Other Details

Do Celebrities Pay Paparazzi For Backside Pictures? Salman Khan Explains The Difference, Has A Message For Paps

Pankaj Tripathi Was A Cook, Parineeti Chopra A PR Consultant: You Won’t Believe What These Stars Did Before Fame

LATEST NEWS

Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story

Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced

Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?

Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral

WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights

ISL: Gaurav Bora Makes History! Churchill Brothers Beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Season 13 Opener

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh’s Decisive Strike and Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty Power India Past West Indies In Indore

Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered

PAK vs SL 2nd T20I Highlights: Sadaqat and Farhan Power Pakistan to Thumping Win Over Sri Lanka as Imran Randhawa Stars With Ball

Is Humanity Going to End By 2100? Lancet Report Warns AI Misuse And Nuclear Conflict Rank Among Biggest Threats To Human Survival

Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced
Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced
Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced
Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced
Ramayana Release Date Changed? What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film Has Finally Announced

QUICK LINKS