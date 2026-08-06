Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026

The wait for Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana just got a release-date update. The makers have announced that Ramayana: Part 1 will arrive in cinemas on November 6, 2026, placing the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer in the crucial Diwali window. The announcement comes as anticipation around the ambitious mythological epic continues to build.

When Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Release?

Ramayana: Part 1 will release worldwide on November 6, 2026, two days before Diwali. The film is being mounted as a two-part saga, with the second instalment planned for Diwali 2027. Its exact release date is yet to be announced. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film has been designed as a large-scale cinematic adaptation of one of India’s most enduring epics. It will also be released in IMAX, with global distribution being handled by Sony Pictures.

What Is Ramayana: Part 1 About?

The recently released trailer gives a glimpse into the world of the film. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash steps into the role of Ravana. The story follows Rama’s journey from his early years and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya.

Sita chooses to accompany Rama into the forest, along with Lakshman, played by Ravie Dubey. The narrative then moves towards Sita’s abduction by Ravana, setting the stage for the larger conflict between Rama and the Lankan king. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman in the epic.

Why Is Ramayana One Of The Most Anticipated Indian Films?

The scale of Ramayana extends beyond its star cast. The project brings together Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, while Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are associated with its music. The film has been conceived for a global audience, with the makers positioning the epic as an international cinematic spectacle.

Ranbir has previously acknowledged the challenge of adapting the Ramayana for the big screen, noting that its vast story and themes are difficult to condense into just two films. With the release date now locked, the countdown to the first chapter of this ambitious saga has officially begun.