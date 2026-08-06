LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026

Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has finally locked its theatrical release date. Here’s everything to know about the ambitious two-part epic.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Ramayana, Image Credits- YouTube
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Ramayana, Image Credits- YouTube

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 11:32 IST

The wait for Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana just got a release-date update. The makers have announced that Ramayana: Part 1 will arrive in cinemas on November 6, 2026, placing the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer in the crucial Diwali window. The announcement comes as anticipation around the ambitious mythological epic continues to build.

When Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Release?

Ramayana: Part 1 will release worldwide on November 6, 2026, two days before Diwali. The film is being mounted as a two-part saga, with the second instalment planned for Diwali 2027. Its exact release date is yet to be announced.  Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film has been designed as a large-scale cinematic adaptation of one of India’s most enduring epics. It will also be released in IMAX, with global distribution being handled by Sony Pictures.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is Ramayana: Part 1 About?

The recently released trailer gives a glimpse into the world of the film. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash steps into the role of Ravana. The story follows Rama’s journey from his early years and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya.

Sita chooses to accompany Rama into the forest, along with Lakshman, played by Ravie Dubey. The narrative then moves towards Sita’s abduction by Ravana, setting the stage for the larger conflict between Rama and the Lankan king. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman in the epic.

Why Is Ramayana One Of The Most Anticipated Indian Films?

The scale of Ramayana extends beyond its star cast. The project brings together Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, while Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are associated with its music. The film has been conceived for a global audience, with the makers positioning the epic as an international cinematic spectacle.

Ranbir has previously acknowledged the challenge of adapting the Ramayana for the big screen, noting that its vast story and themes are difficult to condense into just two films. With the release date now locked, the countdown to the first chapter of this ambitious saga has officially begun.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026
Tags: ramayanaranbir kapoor

RELATED News

From Lavish Home To Luxury Cars: A Look At Dipika Kakar’s Lifestyle And Net Worth – All You Need To Know

Aditya Narayan Birthday Special: From Paying Tax At 7 To Becoming A Singer, Host And TV Star – His Journey So Far

Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: The Story Behind Her Conversion To Islam, New Identity As Faiza Ibrahim And Marriage To Shoaib Ibrahim

Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor

Did Akanksha Chamola Announce Divorce From Gaurav Khanna For TRPs? She Responds

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Bombay High Court Overturn Tarun Tejpal’s Acquittal? What The Case is All About?

What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet

Delhi Weather Update Today: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Return as IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across NCR Till August 8

Buying A New Car Or Bike? Supreme Court Changes Mandatory Third-Party Insurance Rule

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak

Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026

Can Countries Swap Territories? Reports Claim India Plans Land Exchange With Myanmar; MEA Responds

Why Do China’s Top Leaders Secretly Disappear to Beidaihe Every Summer? Inside Xi Jinping’s Mysterious Retreat

Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: SC Acquits Odisha Man After 22 Years in Jail in Triple Murder Case, Slams ‘Collective Failure’

Who is Victor Montagliani? Likely FIFA President Candidate to Challenge Gianni Infantino – Check Early Life, Age, Career, Controversies and More

Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026
Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026
Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026
Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026

QUICK LINKS