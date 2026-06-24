Ramayana Star Ravi Dubey Breaks Silence On Sky-High Expectations From Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer: ‘Wait With Faith’

As Indian cinema gears up for what could be its biggest mythological spectacle yet, Ramayana continues to dominate conversations online. From Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation into Lord Rama to Yash’s imposing take on Ravana, every update surrounding the film has generated intense curiosity.

Now, actor Ravi Dubey, who will be seen as Lakshman in the two-part epic, has opened up about the responsibility of bringing one of India’s most revered stories to the screen. Speaking about the project, Dubey described Ramayana not merely as a film but as a part of India’s cultural and spiritual identity.

Why Does Ravi Dubey Believe Ramayana Is More Than Just A Film?

For Ravi Dubey, the significance of Ramayana goes far beyond its box-office potential. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about the emotional weight attached to adapting a story that has shaped generations across the country. “India and Ramayana are not different from each other,” he said, adding that the team is making every effort to honour the epic with sincerity and respect.

His comments reflect the larger challenge facing the makers. Unlike fictional franchises, Ramayana comes with deep cultural, religious and emotional connections for millions of people. Every creative choice, from casting to costume design, is inevitably scrutinised by audiences who have grown up with different interpretations of the story. Dubey acknowledged that responsibility and said the team is committed to doing justice to the material within their capabilities.

What Did Ravi Dubey Say About The Audience’s Expectations?

Perhaps the most interesting part of Dubey’s comments was his response to the enormous expectations surrounding the film. Instead of making grand promises, the actor chose a simple message. “We are making the film with faith. You wait with faith,” he said. The statement has resonated with many fans, especially at a time when conversations about the film often swing between excitement and skepticism.

Since the release of the first glimpse earlier this year, audiences have been debating everything from the visual effects to character designs. While many praised the scale and ambition on display, others felt some of the VFX shots needed further refinement. The response highlighted just how invested viewers already are in the project, despite the film still being more than a year away from release.

Why Is Ramayana One Of The Most Anticipated Films In Indian Cinema?

There are several reasons why Ramayana has become a major talking point. First is the cast. Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Kannada superstar Yash steps into the role of Ravana, a casting decision that immediately generated excitement across multiple film industries.

The supporting cast is equally notable, with Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol portraying Hanuman. Then there is the scale. Producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have repeatedly emphasised that the project is designed as a global cinematic event rather than a conventional Bollywood film. The involvement of Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer alongside A.R. Rahman has only added to the anticipation.

When Will Ramayana Release?

The makers have planned Ramayana as a two-part saga. The first instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, while the second chapter is expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

With more than a year still remaining before audiences can watch the first film, the wait is likely to be filled with teasers, character reveals and endless speculation. For now, Ravi Dubey’s message seems to sum up the mood of the project best: a film being built on faith, patience and the hope of delivering a definitive big-screen retelling of one of India’s most cherished epics.

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