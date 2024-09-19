Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Is Re-Releasing In India On THIS Date

The Legend of Prince Rama is slated to release during the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, and promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India's cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Is Re-Releasing In India On THIS Date

Get ready to relive the classic Ramayana in cinemas soon. The highly anticipated anime film ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ is all set to make its theatrical debut across India on October 18.

Generating excitement, makers unveiled the teaser and poster on Thursday on their Instagram handle, captivating audiences with its faithful retelling of the ancient Indian epic.

Originally released in 1992, ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ has captivated audiences worldwide, appealing to fans of both Eastern and Western cultures. The film’s unique fusion of traditional Indian storytelling and cutting-edge anime artistry has cemented its status as a beloved classic and an unforgettable narrative.

Adding to the film’s grandeur, legendary screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for cinematic blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has contributed his creative vision to this adaptation.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a Japanese-Indian animated film that retells the classic Indian epic, the Ramayana, which was initially released in 1992. It was then produced by Japan’s Yugo Sako and India’s Ram Mohan.

The Ramayana, a sacred Hindu epic, the journey of Prince Rama, who is believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The narrative chronicles Rama’s exile and battles, including his mission to save his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana.

“The Ramayana in anime is a groundbreaking testament to the strength of Indo-Japan collaborations. This fresh, dynamic portrayal of the timeless legend of Ram will undoubtedly strike a chord with audiences across all regions and age groups, bringing this epic to life in a way that’s never been seen before” said Arjun Aggarwal, the co-founder of Geek Pictures India.

The Legend of Prince Rama is slated to release during the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, and promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India’s cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime.

Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide. The film will be out on October 18.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

anime latest entertainment news Ramayana Trending news

