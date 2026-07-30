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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama, Yash Roars As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic

Ramayana Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama, Yash Roars As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic

Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have released the official Hindi trailer for Ramayana. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the four-minute visual spectacle boasts state-of-the-art VFX by DNEG alongside a score by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Ramayana: Part 1 hits theaters worldwide in Diwali 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Ramayana, Image Credits: YouTube
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Ramayana, Image Credits: YouTube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-30 04:47 IST

Ramayana Trailer Out: 

The wait is over! The Hindi Ramayana trailer by producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari has finally been unveiled, offering everyone a glimpse into one of the biggest mythological movies to ever grace the world of Indian cinema. Revealed to the world at Brahma Muhurat at 4:15 AM IST, the four-minute trailer showcases Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and KGF’s Yash playing Ravana with a haunting presence. The epic trailer is set to the backdrop of an exhilarating orchestral soundtrack composed by the likes of Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

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What makes Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trailer a visual breakthrough?

The just-released trailer is remarkable for its scale, which is unusual for Indian cinema. Visual effects from Prime Focus and DNEG bring ancient Ayodhya, clear-cut forests, and fiery architecture of Lanka into sharp focus. In every scene, there is a perfect blend of spiritual devotion and IMAX-quality world creation, as well as visual perfection of contemporary Hollywood epics.

Apart from digital imagery, sound is very significant. The cooperation of Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman combines Vedic chanting with orchestral music. Sound adds up to tension in an impeccable manner, as the plot moves from duties of a king to the clash of the cosmos.

How do Ranbir Kapoor and Yash transform into Lord Rama and Ravana?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama with grace and dignity in the movie. This can be observed in the trailer through Ranbir’s transformation from being a prince of virtue to a warrior ready for war. The performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi complement each other since she performs her character, Sita, with elegance.

On the other hand, Yash is a menace in his role as the King of Lanka, Ravana. This is evident through Yash’s portrayal with his armor on, his strong voice, and his immense arrogance. The trailer gives us hints of Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

What is the global release strategy behind Namit Malhotra’s epic?

Namit Malhotra is collaborating with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the international distribution in multi-language countries. The international release includes AI-assisted lip-sync dubbing technology specifically for the Western world audience, making sure that there is multi-language exhibition in cinemas all around the globe.

“In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film.” — Namit Malhotra, Producer

The team first showed exclusive clips at San Diego Comic-Con before confirming the global premiere. Showing the trailer of the movie in IMAX theatres internationally along with the release of summer movies.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Diwali 2026 whereas for the second part of the epic the viewers would need to wait till Diwali 2027.

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Ramayana Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama, Yash Roars As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic
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Ramayana Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama, Yash Roars As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic

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Ramayana Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama, Yash Roars As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic

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Ramayana Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama, Yash Roars As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic
Ramayana Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama, Yash Roars As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic
Ramayana Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama, Yash Roars As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic
Ramayana Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama, Yash Roars As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic

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