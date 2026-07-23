LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch

Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch

The wait for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is nearly over. Ahead of the trailer's worldwide debut, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have flown to San Diego for the film's first-ever presentation at Comic-Con. The panel is expected to offer exclusive footage, insights into the ambitious adaptation, and possibly reveal the film's official release date.

Ramayana (Photo: X)
Ramayana (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 13:10 IST

One of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects is about to step onto one of the world’s biggest entertainment stages. Ahead of the release of the Ramayana trailer on July 24, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were spotted leaving Mumbai for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film will make its international debut. The appearance marks a significant milestone for an Indian feature, with Ramayana becoming one of the few Bollywood productions to receive a dedicated presentation at the globally renowned pop culture convention.

Scheduled for 3:15 PM PDT on July 23 (around 3:15 AM IST on July 24), the panel will be held in Ballroom 20, one of Comic-Con’s largest venues. Hosted by entertainment journalist Coy Jandreau, the session will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, who are expected to discuss the making of the film and its vision for a worldwide audience.

You Might Be Interested In

When will the Ramayana trailer release in India?

While attendees at Comic-Con are expected to get the first look at exclusive footage and the official trailer, Indian audiences may have to wait a few more hours. The makers have confirmed July 24 as the trailer launch date but have not announced an official release time. However, a screenshot circulating online from PVR Pictures’ social media account suggests the trailer could arrive at 10 am IST, while some reports claim it may drop as early as 8 am IST. An official announcement is still awaited.

A global strategy for an Indian epic

The Comic-Con presentation is also expected to introduce an English-dubbed version of the trailer. According to the production team, the dubbed version has been enhanced using AI-assisted lip-sync technology, allowing the actors’ lip movements to closely match the translated dialogue. The move reflects the film’s international ambitions. Based on the ancient Sanskrit epic traditionally attributed to Valmiki, Ramayana is being positioned as a global cinematic event rather than a domestic release.

The official synopsis describes the story as the battle between Rama, a prince guided by duty and sacrifice, and Ravana, a powerful ruler driven by pride and vengeance whose actions threaten the fate of the world.

A star-studded cast and one of India’s biggest productions

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings together one of the most high-profile ensembles in Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, with Anupam Kher lending his voice to Jatayu.

The film is currently slated for a Diwali 2026 release, although industry reports suggest the makers could announce the exact theatrical release date, rumoured to be November 8, 2026, alongside the trailer. With its Comic-Con debut, cutting-edge visual technology and global rollout strategy, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched Indian film releases in recent years.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch
Tags: Ramayana Comic-ConRamayana trailer releaseranbir kapoor

RELATED News

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Over 7 Lakh Tickets, Crosses Rs 23 Crore Before Release

What Did Salman Khan Say About The NEET Student Protests? Actor Supports Aspirants, Warns Against Political Hijacking

Who Is Mumbiker Nikhil? YouTuber Says BJP ‘Lost A Big Opportunity’ Amid NEET Protest

Who Is Harsh Beniwal? Popular YouTuber’s Take On The NEET Protest Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch

Is Adani Planning Airline Industry Entry? How Could It Reshape Competition In India’s Aviation Sector

Wedding Celebration Ends in Tragedy as Car Carrying Guests Plunges Into Pond, Five Killed

Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NED vs NEP?

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Now, Check Direct Link & Important Details

IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New

Rayzon Solar, Caelux Forge Five-Year Partnership for High-Efficiency Solar Modules

Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders

Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch
Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch
Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch
Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch

QUICK LINKS