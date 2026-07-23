Ramayana Trailer Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Head To San Diego Comic-Con As Makers Prepare Global Launch

One of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects is about to step onto one of the world’s biggest entertainment stages. Ahead of the release of the Ramayana trailer on July 24, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were spotted leaving Mumbai for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film will make its international debut. The appearance marks a significant milestone for an Indian feature, with Ramayana becoming one of the few Bollywood productions to receive a dedicated presentation at the globally renowned pop culture convention.

Scheduled for 3:15 PM PDT on July 23 (around 3:15 AM IST on July 24), the panel will be held in Ballroom 20, one of Comic-Con’s largest venues. Hosted by entertainment journalist Coy Jandreau, the session will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, who are expected to discuss the making of the film and its vision for a worldwide audience.

When will the Ramayana trailer release in India?

While attendees at Comic-Con are expected to get the first look at exclusive footage and the official trailer, Indian audiences may have to wait a few more hours. The makers have confirmed July 24 as the trailer launch date but have not announced an official release time. However, a screenshot circulating online from PVR Pictures’ social media account suggests the trailer could arrive at 10 am IST, while some reports claim it may drop as early as 8 am IST. An official announcement is still awaited.

Ramayana Trailer has been scheduled at

10 Am IST by PVR Pictures on their official Handle on 24th July. The Peak is Coming 🏹 pic.twitter.com/1H892uvMJB — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) July 22, 2026

A global strategy for an Indian epic

The Comic-Con presentation is also expected to introduce an English-dubbed version of the trailer. According to the production team, the dubbed version has been enhanced using AI-assisted lip-sync technology, allowing the actors’ lip movements to closely match the translated dialogue. The move reflects the film’s international ambitions. Based on the ancient Sanskrit epic traditionally attributed to Valmiki, Ramayana is being positioned as a global cinematic event rather than a domestic release.

The official synopsis describes the story as the battle between Rama, a prince guided by duty and sacrifice, and Ravana, a powerful ruler driven by pride and vengeance whose actions threaten the fate of the world.

A star-studded cast and one of India’s biggest productions

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings together one of the most high-profile ensembles in Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, with Anupam Kher lending his voice to Jatayu.

The film is currently slated for a Diwali 2026 release, although industry reports suggest the makers could announce the exact theatrical release date, rumoured to be November 8, 2026, alongside the trailer. With its Comic-Con debut, cutting-edge visual technology and global rollout strategy, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched Indian film releases in recent years.