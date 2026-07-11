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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Trailer Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Epic Gets Global Launch

Ramayana Trailer Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Epic Gets Global Launch

The makers of Ramayana have officially announced that the trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic will premiere worldwide on July 24. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, the two-part saga is one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years.

Ramayana trailer (Photo: X)
Ramayana trailer (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 15:26 IST

Ramayana Trailer Release Date Out: The countdown has officially begun for one of Indian cinema’s biggest releases. The makers of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, have announced that the film’s much-awaited trailer will be unveiled worldwide on July 24, 2026. The announcement comes weeks after the makers released the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, which generated massive buzz across social media and further heightened anticipation for the ambitious mythological drama.

Sharing the update online, the production house wrote, “From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026,” signalling the film’s global ambitions.

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A star-studded retelling of India’s timeless epic

Billed as one of the most expensive Indian films ever mounted, Ramayana aims to reimagine the ancient epic on an unprecedented scale while staying rooted in its emotional core. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by the filmmaker behind Dangal and Chhichhore, the project has been in development for several years and is expected to blend traditional storytelling with cutting-edge visual effects.

A global release backed by award-winning VFX studios

Produced by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG, the Oscar-winning visual effects studio behind several Hollywood blockbusters, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being positioned as a global cinematic event. The mythological saga will be released in two parts, with Part One arriving during Diwali 2026 and Part Two scheduled for Diwali 2027. Both films are planned for a worldwide IMAX release.

With the trailer launch now just days away, expectations continue to soar for what could become one of the biggest Indian film events of the decade.

ALSO READ: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH

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Ramayana Trailer Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Epic Gets Global Launch
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Ramayana Trailer Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Epic Gets Global Launch
Ramayana Trailer Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Epic Gets Global Launch
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