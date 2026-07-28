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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay

Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay

Following a brief delay from its initial July 24 schedule, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari confirmed that the first trailer for Ramayana: Part 1 will premiere worldwide on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:15 AM IST during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat.

Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Image Credits- IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 20:33 IST

Ramayana Trailer Release Date: The long-awaited trailer for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1 has finally gotten itself a firm release date and time. After pushing the initial release date of July 24th, the producer Namit Malhotra took to his Instagram to confirm that the official release date and time for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana’s trailer. As per the producer the trailer will release on July 30, 2026.

Keeping the spiritual and religious weight of the movie, the film makers have chosen the auspicious date and time for the release of the trailer which will release worldwide.

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What Is The Exact Release Time For The ‘Ramayana’ Trailer?

The producers used social media to inform everyone that the trailer will be released during Brahma Muhurat, which is considered an auspicious hour in the traditional Indian context for new beginnings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)



“At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer. On 30th July 2026 (Thursday) at 4:15 AM IST Worldwide.”

Official Statement from Producer Namit Malhotra

The release time of 4:15 AM IST around the world suits the global distribution strategy and involves Sony Pictures Entertainment to release the trailer globally through their theatre networks prior to Hollywood productions.

Why Was The ‘Ramayana’ Trailer Delayed From Its Initial Date?

The trailer was initially scheduled to release on July 24, 2026 following an early presentation during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). While selected industry insiders and few guests got to see it there, the public release was postponed at the last moment.

Producer Namit Malhotra clarified that the delay was due to Sony Pictures Entertainment coming together and changing plans so that the trailer premiere could reach the maximum audience across more than 100 countries simultaneously.

Producer Namit Malhotra clarified that the slight shift allowed the team to align their global marketing push alongside Sony Pictures Entertainment, ensuring the trailer premieres with maximum reach across more than 100 countries simultaneously.

Who Stars In Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’?

Made with visual effects headed by eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, Ramayana features a start-studded cast filled with big names from the industry: 

  • Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

  • Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita

  • Yash as Ravana

  • Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman

  • Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

The score for the epic is being jointly composed by Academy Award-winner A.R. Rahman and legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

When Will ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ release?

Made with two parts in mind, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide in IMAX and all other formats during Diwali 2026 while the second part might come around the Diwali next year.

ALSO READ: Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained

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Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay
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Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay

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Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay
Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay
Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay
Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay

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