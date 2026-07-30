Ramayana Trailer Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi Elevate Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic That Finally Restores Faith In Modern Mythological Cinema

Ramayana trailer review: Growing up with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan meant growing up with a version that wasn’t just a television serial; it was an emotion. Every Sunday felt like an event, and every character carried a sense of divinity that stayed with generations. Then came Adipurush, a film that had all the resources to create cinematic history but failed to capture the soul of one of India’s greatest epics.

Perhaps that’s why Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trailer arrives with enormous expectations and even greater scepticism. And yet, within minutes, the Ramayana trailer manages to do something that seemed almost impossible after Adipurush; it makes the epic feel sacred again.

This isn’t just a visual spectacle. It feels like a filmmaker who understands that Ramayana is far bigger than its battles or its visual effects. It is a story built on faith, sacrifice, duty and emotion. That understanding reflects in almost every frame, whether it’s Ranbir Kapoor’s composed presence as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi’s graceful portrayal of Sita, Yash’s commanding and menacing Ravana, or the brief yet intriguing glimpse of Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Together, they don’t just appear to be playing iconic characters; they seem to carry the emotional weight that has made this epic timeless.

Ramayana: Grand in scale, but never louder than the story

Yes, the scale is breathtaking. The towering sets, expansive landscapes, polished VFX, immersive sound design and rich cinematography immediately announce that this is one of the biggest Indian films ever mounted. Reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore, every frame looks expensive, but, more importantly, every frame looks purposeful. Unlike adaptations that mistake mythology for a CGI showcase, Ramayana never feels like it’s trying too hard to impress. The visuals support the story instead of overshadowing it, allowing the emotion to remain at the centre.

The background score, powered by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, quietly elevates the trailer. Rather than overwhelming the visuals, the music amplifies the emotion, making several moments linger long after the trailer ends.

That’s perhaps the trailer’s biggest triumph. It doesn’t just look epic. It feels earned.

Ramayana Trailer: Watch

Ramayana’s supporting cast

Beyond the lead cast, Ramayana also boasts an impressive ensemble. The OG Ram, Arun Govil, appears as King Dasharatha, which feels deeply symbolic, given that he has remained synonymous with Lord Ram for an entire generation. Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi also make brief but impactful appearances, suggesting that Nitesh Tiwari hasn’t treated the supporting cast as mere background characters. Instead, the trailer hints at a world where every character has been carefully cast and thoughtfully developed, adding greater depth to this ambitious retelling of the epic. Even with limited screen time, each character leaves enough of an impression to make audiences curious about their journey in the film.