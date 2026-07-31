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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana Trailer Wins Hearts In Pakistan; YouTubers Praise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi

Ramayana Trailer Wins Hearts In Pakistan; YouTubers Praise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi

The official trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has taken Pakistani audiences by storm. Across YouTube and Instagram, top digital creators praised the scale, Hollywood-grade visual effects, and magnetic lead performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.

Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Image Credits- IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 18:01 IST

The much-anticipated mythological feature Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has ignited the internet after being officially unveiled via a worldwide trailer. Even though Indian film buffs raved about Ranbir Kapoor and Yash on social media, the hype soon spread beyond India. In Pakistan, film critics and digital content makers have released videos highlighting their praise for the film’s grand visuals and stellar cast.

Why are Pakistani content creators raving about the Ramayana trailer?

The Pakistani digital creator Maviya Umer Farooqui released an Instagram video where he reacted to the video of the project with immense surprise due to its incredible production quality. Farooqui mentioned how financially loaded the project was with the help of its producer, Namit Malhotra, saying that the visual glory of the video is evidence of the enormous investment made in Asian film production.

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The creator mentioned the skilful work done in the video, particularly focusing on cinematography, which enhanced the story. The fans of the video quickly commented on Farooqui’s post to tell that, contrary to the first reports, the project is actually budgeted to Rs 4,000 crores.

“As a Pakistani viewer, I would say Ramayana’s trailer is here, and where is India and Bollywood getting so much money? Just imagine the film’s budget… and it can be seen that the film is mounted on such a huge scale. The VFX is so expensive; they have called Hollywood people for VFX. And this is history of Indian cinema and Hindu religion, but as a Pakistani I am saying, ‘main trailer dekhke excited hogaya hoon’.” — Maviya Umer Farooqui, Content Creator

How did Pakistani reviewers react to Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi?

The charisma of the three main characters created quite a stir among the Pakistani pop culture channels. Pakistani pop-culture YouTube channel Hasnaat Khan emphasized the action scenes and CGI animation of the film, marvelling continuously at how great Yash’s performance is as the king of Lanka, Ravana.

In turn, the producer of the channel “Pakistani Reaction Boy” praised not only the entrance of the characters, such as Ranbir Kapoor as the Prince Ram, but also that of Yash as Ravana. The channel “Iman Moazzam Entertainment” followed suit, adding to the praise of the traditional simplicity of Sai Pallavi, who is playing the character of Sita, and the musical score, which was written by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

What key story details does the Ramayana trailer reveal?

The four-minute-long trailer starts off with a rather dramatic scene where Ravana is seen coming to the gate of a palace. This sets the mood for the ensuing fight. The fight scenes feature Prince Ram, played by Ranbir Kapoor, fighting demons along with his brother Lakshman, played by Ravie Dubey, before moving on to show his 14-year-long exile based on Kaikeyi’s promise.

Sita, played by Sai Pallavi, wants to accompany Ram into the jungle and this marks the onset of the main fight involving the light versus dark theme. While the trailer shows Sunny Deol playing the role of Lord Hanuman, alongside actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, and Vivek Oberoi, there is no visual introduction of Hanuman.

When will Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana hit theaters worldwide?

Ranbir Kapoor is giving his double role as both Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama in this high-stake movie production that is meant to be shown worldwide as a two-part event. Part 1 of Ramayana is set to be released across the world on a theater run around the 2026 Diwali.

ALSO READ: Why Did Kangana Ranaut Share Her Childhood Photo As Sita? Here’s What She Posted

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Ramayana Trailer Wins Hearts In Pakistan; YouTubers Praise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi
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Ramayana Trailer Wins Hearts In Pakistan; YouTubers Praise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi
Ramayana Trailer Wins Hearts In Pakistan; YouTubers Praise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi
Ramayana Trailer Wins Hearts In Pakistan; YouTubers Praise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi
Ramayana Trailer Wins Hearts In Pakistan; YouTubers Praise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi

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