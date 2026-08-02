Ramayana VFX Controversy: Chetan Hansraj Defends Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic, Says Critics ‘Don’t Understand The Scale’

The release of the Ramayana trailer has turned the much-awaited mythological epic into one of the biggest talking points in Indian cinema. While Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s casting has drawn plenty of attention, the film’s ambitious visual effects have also faced scrutiny online. Now, actor Chetan Hansraj, who plays the demon Mali in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, has come out in defence of the film and its team. The actor praised the casting and suggested that audiences judging the VFX through online clips may not fully appreciate the scale of the project.

What Did Chetan Hansraj Say About Ramayana’s VFX?

Speaking to Variety India, Hansraj dismissed the online criticism, referring to some of those commenting on the VFX as “keyboard VFX superstars”. He argued that the film’s scale would be difficult to understand without seeing it on the big screen.

The actor, who has spent decades working in the industry, also described his experience on the sets as particularly memorable. He praised the atmosphere created by the team and highlighted the international talent involved in bringing the epic to life.

Chetan Hansraj Defends Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram

The casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram has been one of the most discussed aspects of Ramayana since the project’s announcement. Hansraj, however, has no reservations about the choice.

He called the casting “fabulous” and praised Kapoor’s appearance and portrayal in the trailer. He also complimented Sai Pallavi as Sita, while crediting director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and the wider team for their research and deliberation over the characters’ looks. The film stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir as Ram, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

What Does Ramayana Trailer Reveal?

The trailer introduces the central conflict between Ram and Ravana, with Yash’s Ravana presented as a formidable force and Ranbir’s Ram beginning his journey from Ayodhya towards the larger battle.

The ambitious project is being mounted as a two-part cinematic epic, with Part 1 scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 planned for Diwali 2027. The makers are also working with Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG and have designed the film for IMAX. With the trailer now fuelling both excitement and debate, the real test for Ramayana will come when audiences finally experience the film in theatres.