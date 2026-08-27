Ramayana: Who Is Surpanakha? Rakul Preet Singh On The ‘Most Beautiful Woman Of Lanka’ And The Layers Behind Her Character

Rakul Preet Singh is stepping into a role that comes with centuries of baggage. In Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1, the actor plays Surpanakha, Ravana’s sister and one of the characters whose actions become closely linked to the chain of events leading to the war in Lanka.

But Rakul does not want audiences to view Surpanakha simply as the antagonist of the story. For her, the attraction lies in the character’s contradictions and the parts of her life that are rarely explored in popular retellings. “As an actor, I gravitate towards complex, layered characters,” Rakul said while discussing the role. She pointed out that different generations have interpreted characters from the epic in different ways, while retaining their core essence.

Rakul Preet Singh On Surpanakha?

Rakul believes Surpanakha has far more dimensions than the single episode for which she is usually remembered. “She was apparently the most beautiful woman of Lanka. She had an ego, but then she was layered. As an actor, it’s fun to explore those layers,” she said. The actor also revealed that reading the script introduced her to aspects of Surpanakha’s life that she had not previously encountered. Her story, she said, extends both before and after the incident involving Lakshman.

“There was a lot about her that I didn’t know,” Rakul said, adding that discovering how Surpanakha encounters Ram was among the elements that made the character particularly interesting to her.

A Different Surpanakha In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

Rakul’s brief appearance in the Ramayana trailer has already sparked considerable discussion. Her regal look and screen presence have made Surpanakha one of the film’s talking points, even though the trailer reveals little about her character. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta also part of the ensemble. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas during Diwali 2026.

Rakul’s approach could therefore make Surpanakha more than a familiar mythological figure, and potentially one of the film’s most intriguing characters.