Ramayana’s First Song ‘Jai Jai Ram’ Out: AR Rahman, Arijit Singh And Shreya Ghoshal Begin The Musical Journey On Ganesh Chaturthi

Ramayana’s musical journey has officially started with the launch of its first song ‘Jai Jai Ram’ on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song, composed by AR Rahman, penned by Kumar Vishwas, and rendered by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal is the first big musical offering from Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated epic. The song is an amalgamation of an aarti and a cinematic composition.

What Is Ramayana’s Jai Jai Ram About?

The composition “Jai Jai Ram” revolves around the repetitive chanting of the name of Lord Ram and is based on the elements of mercy, protection, strength, and dharma. Unlike trying to make the song an extravaganza itself, the creators have attempted to keep the simplicity of a prayer alive while also giving it the grandness that is expected of a movie like Ramayana. Another important point about this composition is that it features the three biggest names in Indian music industry.

Why Was Jai Jai Ram Released On Ganesh Chaturthi?

Namit Malhotra, the producer of the film, said that there was a conscious effort to start the musical journey of Ramayana on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. This is because the festival marks an auspicious beginning according to Hindu culture and hence is perfect to announce the first song of Ramayana.

Malhotra says that Lord Ram continues to be the emotional core of the story and Jai Jai Ram portrays the relationship people have had with Lord Ram for generations.

AR Rahman On The Sound Of Jai Jai Ram

“AR Rahman revealed that the composition is basically made on the strength of chanting the name of Lord Ram. It was basically the intention of the composer to keep the purity and intimacy of prayers intact but at the same time give the music an opportunity to get bigger.”

AR Rahman also appreciated Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal for giving their emotional touch to the song without compromising on its devotion aspect.

Kumar Vishwas Keeps The Lyrics Simple

Lyricist Kumar Vishwas said he deliberately chose not to overcomplicate the words. For him, “Jai Jai Ram” itself contains the essence of a complete prayer. Instead of trying to define Lord Ram through elaborate descriptions, the lyrics focus on the relationship between a devotee and a figure seen as a guide, source of strength and refuge.

Ramayana Builds Momentum Ahead Of Diwali Release

The song follows the reaction to the Ramayana trailer, which the producers claim has crossed 1 billion digital views on various platforms within six days. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shri Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The film has been produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios along with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The first part of the film ‘Ramayana’ will hit the theatres on Diwali 2026.

With the song ‘Jai Jai Ram’, the producers have moved their campaign focus from being spectacular to being devout.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion