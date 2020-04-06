Dipika Chikhlia recently revealed that she is quite happy to see the response of the audience especially the youth towards Ramayan. Further, she also revealed about feminism debate on Twitter. Read here—

This will not be wrong to say that the best thing in this lockdown is the rerun of mythological shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan on Doordarshan. Not just the public but the stars associated with the show are also enjoying the return of the golden era back to the Television screens. Though the shows are receiving a great response, it has also started a debate on Twitter around feminism.

The debate on social media took a turn when people started calling Kaikeyi, the main villain of Ramayan. Recently, Dipika Chikhlia opened up about the ongoing debate on Twitter and said that it is Kaikeyi’s wish which led to the main plot of Ramayan. She added that there is always one person in a family or in an organization who just thinks about themselves and becomes selfish.

Further, Dipika also reacted to the subject of feminism as many people think that Ramayan didn’t showcase the right treatment of females. On this Dipika added that in those days women were treated more gracefully and equally with respect as it was during Ram Rajya when Sita was said to sit on the throne. She added that though Sita didn’t have many dialogues, her character was very strong and she always did things which she wanted to do.

Further, Dipika was also overwhelmed to see the phenomenal response of the audience, especially youth as it has garnered 170 mn viewers. She added that though, she always knew that the show will be successful but never expected such a great response. She added that she is happy to see all the kids watching such shows as that connects them to the culture.

