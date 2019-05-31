Rambo 5 Last blood social media reactions: The Silvester Stallone starrer Rambo 5 receives positive reviews from fans. Apart from Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood also features Paz Vega, Oscar Jaenada and Adriana Barraza among others in significant roles. Rambo: Last Blood will release on September 20 in the US.

Rambo 5 Last blood social media reactions: One of the much-awaited movies of the year Rambo 5 starring Silvester Stallone is all set to release on September 20, 2019. Ahead of the release, the makers have released the first trailer of the movie Rambo 5 and by the looks of it, Silvester is all set to rule the box office with his action drama scenes!

The plot however of the movie is unknown but if we go by the trailer Rambo will be up against Mexican cartel and will be fighting off the bad people to get his friends daughter back who has been kidnapped by the cartel and again the star will kick some ass!

Rambo 5 marks as the fifth sequel of the Rambo Franchise and will again star Silvester Stallone as Rambo. Apart from Silvester, the movie will also star Paz Vega, Sergio Peris Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio, Oscar Jaenada, Louis Mandylor, and Sheila Shah in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The principal filming for the movie began on October 2, 2018, in Bulgaria. The movie earlier was scheduled for September 1 but was postponed due to some reasons. Rambo Last Blood has been directed by Adrian Grunberg, written by Sylvester Stallone and Matt Cirulnick and produced by Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon.

Well if you haven’t watched the earlier parts, worry not, we are here! watch the fourth sequel of Rambo here:

The fourth sequel of the movie Rambo 4 released in 2008, after more than a decade, Silvester is back to entertain us with his action sequences! Let’s take a look at what the fans think about the trailer here:

Had no idea Sly Stallone made another "Rambo" movie which is coming out soon! #Rambo5 #RamboLastBlood pic.twitter.com/oDn9Q944UD — Kevin Grace (@KevinGrace10) May 31, 2019

I thought Stallone was dead after Rocky V. Then came Balboa, Rambo (2008), Creed, Creed II . . . the twilight of his career ranks among his best. I have high hopes for this! 🔪#RamboLastBlood #RamboV #Rambo5 #Rambo https://t.co/rQ5LoiuCT9 — Derek Lombard (@dereklombard) May 31, 2019

Old Town Road should Be used for black comedy trailers, specifically about a black kid from NY that goes and lives with his eccentric Great Aunt Madea one summer down south and learns some hard life lessons. #RamboLastBlood #madea #Rambo #Rambo5 https://t.co/e6QcBWoaSH — Mann’s Thought Box (@1MannBand) May 31, 2019

