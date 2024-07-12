Rameshwaram Cafe From Bengaluru To Offer Special South Indian Menu At Anant Ambani's Wedding

Rameshwaram Cafe, renowned for its South Indian delicacies in Bengaluru, has been selected to cater food during a high tea event at the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The wedding festivities are scheduled to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai, and are expected to be attended by notable figures including American socialite Kim Kardashian, Samsung Electronics CEO Jay Lee, and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to a statement given to HT.Com, Rameshwaram Cafe has confirmed its participation in serving food during both high tea and dinner at the event. The menu for the high tea session includes a variety of items such as coconut puran poli, pesarattu dosa, thatte idli, bonda soup, and traditional filter coffee.

Previously, Rameshwaram Cafe had shared through Instagram its involvement in serving a plethora of South Indian delicacies during one of the pre-wedding cruises of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Raghavendra Rao, co-founder of Rameshwaram Cafe, further confirmed the cafe’s participation in the recent haldi ceremony held on July 8 at Antilia, the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

Chinita Real Mexican Food, a Mexican restaurant based in Bengaluru, also shared its experience of catering for one of the pre-wedding rituals at the Ambani residence, Antilia, through an Instagram post.

The Ambani family has hosted multiple pre-wedding events for the couple, including one in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which featured performances by Rihanna and was attended by prominent personalities like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. The second pre-wedding event took place over four days on a cruise across Europe.