Hot and sexy Ramina Ashfaque is a 25-year-old beauty queen, who represented Pakistan at the Miss Earth 2017 beauty contest. The Miss World Pakistan recently celebrated her birthday with much pomp and show where she was seen shaking her super hot and sexy figure that captivated a million eyes on the social media. Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Ramina Ashfaque.

Ramina Ashfaque, the blue-eyed beauty who represented the Miss Earth 2017 is one of the hottest beauty queens to ever contest from Pakistan. The young beautiful Ramina looks stunning in every outfit she fits into and is flawless in carrying her attitude. She can turn up the heat with her presence at any occasion. She has been crowned the 14th Miss Pakistan World.

According to latest updates, the sensual Ramina recently featured in a dance video during a family celebration. The beauty queen on her 25th birthday celebration with her friends and family was dressed in a sexy silver romper and nude-coloured hot heels.

The young lady shared a moment from the glamorous party on her social media account, where she dances to the tune of the peppy number. People are abuzz with the grace and beauty of the hot and sexy Ramina Ashfaque.

The Instagram video of the beauty has gone viral on social media. She said that she couldn’t stop moving from the second she fitted into that hot and sexy silver outfit until she took it off. She said that it’s so much fun. Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Ramina Ashfaque.

🖤 A post shared by Ramina Ashfaque| رامينا أشفاك (@ramina_ash) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

🌊 A post shared by Ramina Ashfaque| رامينا أشفاك (@ramina_ash) on Jul 8, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

WATCH VIDEO: Ramina Ashfaque moves her hot And sexy hips!

