Ramya Krishnan Birthday: Women Fell At Her Feet For One Role, Fans Threw Slippers At Her For Another — What Happened?

Ramya Krishnan Birthday: Ramya Krishnan has played queens, goddesses, villains, mothers and women far ahead of their time, but very few actors can claim to have inspired both devotion and fury from audiences through two completely different roles. Long before Baahubali turned Sivagami into a pan-India phenomenon, Ramya had already experienced something far more unusual.

After one film, women reportedly came up to her and fell at her feet. After another, angry fans threw slippers at the screen when her character appeared. So what exactly happened?

Why Did Women Fall At Ramya Krishnan’s Feet?

One of the earliest turning points in Ramya Krishnan’s career came with Ammoru, in which she played a goddess. Her performance left such a strong impression that Ramya later recalled women approaching her and falling at her feet after watching the film. For an actor, it was an extraordinary reaction.

Ramya has spoken about how deeply audiences connected with the character and how overwhelming it was to see people respond to her as though she embodied the deity she portrayed on screen. The role helped strengthen her image as a performer capable of carrying powerful, larger-than-life characters.

Then Came Neelambari — And The Reaction Was Completely Different

A few years later, Ramya took on one of the most memorable antagonist roles of her career in Rajinikanth’s Padayappa. As Neelambari, she played a proud, obsessive and fiercely independent woman who refuses to accept rejection.

The character was so effective that some sections of the audience reacted with genuine anger. Ramya later recalled fans abusing her character, throwing slippers at the screen and reacting aggressively whenever Neelambari appeared.

For someone who had once been treated almost like a goddess by viewers, it was a dramatic reversal.

Did Ramya Krishnan Initially Want To Play Neelambari?

Interestingly, Neelambari was not necessarily the safest career choice. Negative female characters were still considered risky for mainstream actresses at the time, and Ramya has spoken about how such roles were not always eagerly accepted. But the opportunity to work with Rajinikanth made the project difficult to turn down.

What could have damaged her image instead became one of the defining performances of her career. Neelambari eventually grew beyond the initial hatred and became one of Tamil cinema’s most memorable female antagonists.

From Audience Hatred To Cult Status

The same viewers who initially reacted angrily to Neelambari eventually began appreciating the performance behind the character. That shift is what makes the role so important in Ramya’s career.

She did not play Neelambari as a one-note villain. The character had ego, pain, obsession and vulnerability, making her memorable long after the film left theatres. Over time, Neelambari became a cult figure and one of the strongest examples of a female antagonist standing toe-to-toe with a superstar-led film.

How Did These Roles Shape Ramya Krishnan’s Career?

Ammoru and Padayappa showed two completely different sides of Ramya Krishnan. One made audiences associate her with divinity. The other made them furious enough to react physically inside theatres.

Yet both reactions came from the same thing, the audience believed the character. That ability eventually became central to Ramya’s career, whether she was playing Sivagami in Baahubali, a complex mother in Super Deluxe or commanding characters across Telugu, Tamil and other Indian industries.

Long Before Sivagami, Ramya Krishnan Had Already Mastered Powerful Women

For many younger viewers, Ramya Krishnan will always be Sivagami. But her career had already been shaped by fearless choices long before Baahubali arrived. Few actors move from being worshipped by viewers to being hated by them and still emerge stronger after both experiences.

That is perhaps what separates Ramya Krishnan from many of her contemporaries. On her birthday, the story of Ammoru and Padayappa is a reminder that some of her greatest career moments were not simply about box-office numbers — they were about making audiences feel something so strongly that they forgot where the actor ended and the character began.

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